El Chapo's wife AWOL from his trial

According to news reports, Emma (Mrs. Chapo) was absent from the last proceedings :

"El Chapo" is going to spend a long time in jail. In fact, the evidence against El Chapo is so strong that everyone is talking about Emma, his wife and the mother of two little girls.

El Chapo's Brooklyn federal trial threatened to turn into an episode of "The Real Housewives of the Sinaloa Cartel" on Monday when the wife of the accused Mexican drug lord went AWOL, puzzling even her pint-size defendant hubby. El Chapo's wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, had attended every single day of her husband's trial for the past six weeks. Her absence in the courtroom Monday seemed to come as a surprise even to her alleged-kingpin husband, who spent much of the proceeding nervously searching the room for his wife, a former beauty queen. A source familiar with the wife's habits said they [sic] had no idea exactly where she was but confirmed she was still in New York.



El Chapo in custody (photo credit: ICE).

All we can do is speculate, of course.

Maybe Emma did not want to hear about her husband's relationship with Colombian cocaine-trafficker and witness Jorge Cifuentes. It's not a pretty story, as we are learning daily.

Maybe Emma took her money and disappeared somewhere. After all, she is a young woman who maybe does not want to spend the rest of her life married to a man sitting in a U.S. jail. Life is too short for that!

Maybe she went shopping and forgot about the trial.

Nobody knows, and maybe we should not care.

From now on, I will think of pretty Emma when they spin "She's Not There" by The Zombies.

She wasn't there, and it's very interesting.

