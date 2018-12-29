Chuck Schumer speaks with forked tongue on illegal immigration

Chuck Schumer in 2009:



-Americans don't like illegal immigration

-"Illegal immigration is wrong"

-People illegally in the U.S. are "illegal aliens," not "undocumented"

-Border fence made the southern border "far more secure...created a significant barrier to illegal immigration" pic.twitter.com/zoVyEgdrTC

This would be the same Chuckie Schumer who was caught exploiting the interns for free labor, not long after he piously intoned about the "moral issue" of the $12 or $15 hourly minimum wage.

Hypocrisy, it seems, is a way of life for the creepy Senate minority leader.

Here's what he said in 2009, via Daily Wire:

"The first of these seven principles is that illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple," Schumer said. "When we use phrases like 'undocumented workers,' we convey a message to the American people that their government is not serious about combating illegal immigration, which the American people overwhelmingly oppose." "People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens, and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who entered the United States legally," Schumer continued. "Any immigration solution must recognize that we must do as much as we can to gain operational control of our borders as soon as possible."

Here's what he's saying now about the wall and shutdown, from a recent CNN report:

The bottom line is simple. The President made clear that he wants a shutdown. His position, if he sticks to his position for a $5 billion wall, he will get no wall and he will get a shutdown. The bottom line is very, very simple. That is, we want border security. We offered him border security. But Americans know that the wall, not paid for by Mexico anymore, is not the way to border security.

Really? A wall is "not the way to border security," yet before, he plainly said walls work? He's got quite a pattern on the hypocrisy front, and he ought to be asked about it, if not from the incurious press, then by another pol, with the cameras around.