Merkel: 'Nation-states must be prepared to give up their sovereignty'

German chancellor Angela Merkel gave a deeply disturbing speech at the Konrad Adenaur Foundation in Berlin, where she stated in no uncertain terms that the traditional idea of a nation-state is dead.

"Nation states must today be prepared to give up their sovereignty", according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who told an audience in Berlin that sovereign nation states must not listen to the will of their citizens when it comes to questions of immigration, borders, or even sovereignty. No this wasn't something Adolf Hitler said many decades ago, this is what German Chancellor Angela Merkel told attendants at an event by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin. Merkel has announced she won't seek re-election in 2021 and it is clear she is attempting to push the globalist agenda to its disturbing conclusion before she stands down.

The only way that globalism can live is if the nation-state dies. The two ideas are incompatible with one another, no matter how much E.U. leaders give lip service to notion of state sovereignty.

"There were [politicians] who believed that they could decide when these agreements are no longer valid because they are representing The People". "[But] the people are individuals who are living in a country, they are not a group who define themselves as the [German] people," she stressed.

Huh? What kind of double-talk is that? The same kind of double-talk we got recently from French president Emmanuel Macron:

Her words echo recent comments by the deeply unpopular French President Emmanuel Macron who stated in a Remembrance Day speech that "patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism [because] nationalism is treason." The French president's words were deeply unpopular with the French population and his approval rating nosedived even further after the comments. Macron, whose lack of leadership is proving unable to deal with growing protests in France, told the Bundestag that France and Germany should be at the center of the emerging New World Order. "The Franco-German couple [has]the obligation not to let the world slip into chaos and to guide it on the road to peace". "Europe must be stronger... and win more sovereignty," he went on to demand, just like Merkel, that EU member states surrender national sovereignty to Brussels over "foreign affairs, migration, and development" as well as giving "an increasing part of our budgets and even fiscal resources".

And some people wonder why the nationalists are gaining strength in Germany and France?

A sizable percentage – probably a clear majority – of citizens in E.U. countries would prefer not to give up their traditions, their history, their national character built up over hundreds of years to E.U. bureaucrats in Brussels. This has been the goal of the E.U. all along, and many traditionalists and nationalists warned against it. But E.U. leaders have successfully created the false link between nationalism and fascism, which serves the dual purpose of making it easier to destroy sovereignty and castrating the political right in their countries.

It is remarkable how much popular support nationalist and conservative parties in the E.U. have been getting in recent elections. It's remarkable because the left wing and their allies in the media have employed scare tactics to convince voters that a vote for the nationalists is a vote for Hitler.

It's not working very well, and, as the protests in France are demonstrating, there are many more citizens in the E.U. who sympathize with the goals of the nationalists than the elites would care to admit.