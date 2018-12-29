Women's March canceled because participants 'overwhelmingly white'

This is hardly surprising, since the left embraces the twin notions that America is an inherently racist country and that an individual's identity as a member of a racial group is more important than any particular achievements, attitudes, and characteristics that person may carry. In practice, this gets awkward for white leftists, such as those pushing the so-called "Women's March," to be held nationwide, continuing the "pussy hat" march held shortly after Donald Trump's inauguration. It is especially awkward for those leftists who live in parts of the country where the dreaded Caucasians are particularly numerous, such as Eureka, California.

Ask yourself, is there is any other racial group whose predominance would cause leftist organizers to abandon an event?

Unfortunately for the marchers, they have no scholarships to give out, the way colleges do. But maybe they will start raising money and pay non-white demonstrators.

According to the 2010 Census , the city of Eureka is 88.5% white. Having a march that is not "overwhelmingly white" would mean having an unrepresentative cross-section of the community. But what the organizers seem to mean with language like "lacking representation from several perspectives in our community" is that they haven't recruited enough token non-white marchers to make themselves feel good about themselves. The notion that their movement primarily appeals to privileged (whites are all privileged, even poor children of lumberjacks) people has to be profoundly disconcerting.

Marissa Papanek of KRCR-TV reports:

The organizers of the annual Women's March have decided not to hold a rally in Eureka on Jan. 19, as previously planned, because they say participants do not represent the diversity of the area. "This decision was made after many conversations between local social-change organizers and supporters of the march," organizers said in a press release. They said organizers will continue to meet and discuss how to broaden representation to create an event that represents Humboldt County. "Up to this point, the participants have been overwhelmingly white, lacking representation from several perspectives in our community," the press release went on to say. "Instead of pushing forward with crucial voices absent, the organizing team will take time for more outreach. Our goal is that planning will continue and we will be successful in creating an event that will build power and community engagement through connection between women that seek to improve the lives of all in our community."



Downtown Eureka (photo credit: David Wilson).

