Cash-rich Schumer gets caught exploiting the interns

Has anyone been louder in advocating for a higher minimum wage than New York's Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer?

WASHINGTON – Sen. Schumer listed job openings for unpaid interns — but said the posting was “made in error” after Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized members of Congress for seeking free labor.

Talk about exploitation.

It is exploitation, as it deprives anyone who's not independently wealthy of the opportunity to serve in the Senate. For free unpaid interns under Schumer, they labor, and he gets the end product of it for nothing, presumably in exchange for a good job recommendation to work for money from someone else. Such a guy.

Here's the kicker: It's not like he doesn't have money to pay interns. Actually, he does, according to the New York Post - a $65,000 congressionally appropriated pot, for his particular office, for just that. Then he went and decided it would be better to get them for free, and, I suppose, use the money some other way, some pleasant way for him, I'm sure.

Like he wouldn't know better - just look at his official photo, contemplating to himself how he can exploit the interns.

Now he says the ads were all a mistake.

