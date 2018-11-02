Evidence piles up about caravan's criminals, terrorists and human shields

As candy-coated accounts from lefty activists saturate the airwaves to assure Americans " We have nothing to fear from the migrant march ," and President Trump's warnings about criminals within the invading army are dismissed in the press as "without evidence ," the Department of Homeland Security put paid to the nonsense with a new report warning that the migrant army of mostly unemployed military-aged males has at least 270 convicted criminals within its ranks.

"We continue to be concerned about individuals along the caravan route. In fact, over 270 individuals along the caravan route have criminal histories, including known gang membership," the statement said. "Those include a number of violent criminals – examples include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, sexual assault on a child, and assault on a female." A DHS spokesperson told the Washington Examiner the 270 had previously been convicted, not just charged. "We also continue to see individuals from over 20 countries in this flow from countries such as Somalia, India, Haiti, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. There is a large segment of this population that we know nothing about and we must be prepared to defend our border and enforce our laws to protect the citizens of our country," the department said.

Two hundred seventy criminals are merely those the Homeland Security knows about based on their past convictions. The ones who haven't been caught and convicted of crimes likely raises the number to something quite a bit higher.

Yet none of that matters to the candycoat press, which keeps repeating the mantra about all migrants just looking for "a better life." Sexual assault on a child? The Catholic Church would love to get such 'don't worry' coverage from the press on that one. Assault on a female? Obviously, 'believe all women' doesn't apply when the convicted perpetrator is illegal. You're on your own, ladies.

There are other indictators out there that the migrants might not just be innocent people looking to better themselves, at least the way normal people do. Crime reports are already rife among the migrants. There are widespread reports that migrant males are trampling over women and children to get spots onto trucks and pushing their way with fights to get first dibs in the chow lines that always run out. Don't forget that a child was abducted among the migrants, too, which was likely the doing of a migrant looking for an easier admission ticket and family detention spot if not a catch-and-release into the U.S. And other kinds of garden-variety thuggery have been reported, too. The Examiner noted that Mexican officials have already warned that the migrant army was loaded for bear with criminal participants. The U.S. military refuses to treat the matter as a law enforcement "stunt" based on the intelligence they have the group, because that too shows they found the migrants aren't quite the sweet little daisies the press says they are.

What it shows is that Trump was right about the presence of criminals within the migrant march, which anyone with a brain could see was likely. If someone has no intention of obeying border laws, there's always been distinct possibility that they might not be all in for obeying other laws, and now with the Homeland Security intelligence released, there actually is quite a bit of evidence, which Trump may have had. So much for "without evidence."

What's more, they are acting as an army, not a "caravan" as they have been billed. Molotov cocktails and weapons have been reported within their ranks, while the banners of Honduras and Guatemala serve as 19th century-style charge-into-battle standards. The Examiner also cites a Palestinian-style irregular warfare tactic being adapted:

Citing the Guatemalan intelligence minister, DHS said the "caravan is employing tactics to push women and children to the front to act as human shields as the caravan pushes against its military forces."

That's right, human shields. They obviously are looking for a propaganda victory in addition to a military one.

Now that the military has entered the picture, we are seeing a shift in tactics: to lawfare. Migrants are now suing the U.S. for violating their "constitutional' rights to claim asylum.

Crooks, criminals, human shields, and warfare. This is obviously one the invaders consider war and think they can win. The only question left is why the press is so stuck to its dishonest narratives.

