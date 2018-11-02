Blue Wave BS exposed: Dems showing signs of far more stress than Republicans

According to a poll conducted by YouGov and commissioned by the fitness site Daily Burn , Democrats are 50 percent more likely than Republicans to say they’re “eating their feelings” as a result of the current political climate. They’re also drinking more (a 2-to-1 ratio over their GOP counterparts).

It looks like even die-hard Democrats are not buying the media propaganda about a Blue Wave sweeping them to power in the House and maybe the Senate. If they believed Nate Silver’s prediction of an 85% probability of taking over the House and putting Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Maxine Waters in charge, why would we be seeing this from NBC News ?

But my preferred narrative is that they are in the throes of true derangement: Trump Derangement Syndrome. They fear Trump and his supporters because they have wildly exaggerated ideas about them being “fascists” ready to open the concentration camps (based on zero evidence). And because they know that propaganda now dominates the news media, they disbelieve all the supportive pap about the Blue Wave they see on the cable news channels that they watch.

Now, it may be the Democrats simply act out on their anxieties more than Republicans, which would reinforce the stereotype of poor personal discipline -- which makes sense for a party that seeks to protect people from the consequences of their poor decisions. Or, it may be that Democrats are more stressed than Republicans, perhaps because they inwardly believe that the polls are as worthless now as they were in 2016.

