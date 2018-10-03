Shocker: Dianne Feinstein does not want the FBI report released

Uh-oh! It looks as though DiFi (or as Clarice Feldman calls her, ChiFi) has an inkling that that traps may be springing and witnesses singing in ways that will not help the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee and beyond. Yesterday, she said of the forthcoming FBI report demanded by Judiciary Committee Dems plus Flake, "It would seem to me that if people are going to be identified, this ought to be held very close." Wait! I thought the American people had a right to know!

For reasons known to himself but not me, Mitch McConnell agrees: McConnell confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the report will only be seen by senators and will not be made publicly available. Is Mitch planning to use it for leverage, threatening to expose bad behavior by Judiciary Committee Dems? Or the witness Blasey Ford? Or her well connected lawyers? We're going to have to wait and see. Given the level of anger, whichever side comes out better will likely leak it.