Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the dumbest politician in America?

It's a question fraught with uncertainty, largely because she has a lot of company. Clueless congresscritters stumble through the halls of the Capitol with nary an intelligent bone in their body and are re-elected again and again.

Thank God for their staffs, right? If they hire bright, intelligent people, they don't have to think. All they have to do is make sure their hair is combed when they walk out the door in the morning so they look halfway presentable on C-SPAN.

Ocasio-Cortez is certainly pleasant-enough looking – until she opens her mouth. Then she has big problems.

Daily Wire:

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed her extreme lack of knowledge about the basic roles of the three branches of the federal government during a speech on Monday, suggesting that after she is "inaugurated" into office that she will begin signing bills into law. "After being spurned over, and over, and over again, short-changed on healthcare, short-changed on criminal justice, short-changed on education, there's a lot of folks who don't want to believe anymore," Ocasio-Cortez said. "And that's why what we have accomplished is such an immense responsibility. It is a responsibility." "It doesn't mean you get everything tomorrow," Ocasio-Cortez rambled. "As much as I would love that. I would love to get inaugurated January 3rd [and on] January 4th we're signing healthcare, we're signing this..." Ocasio-Cortez seemed to be completely unaware of the fact that members of Congress are sworn into office, not inaugurated like the President of the United States.

OK – so she had a slip of the tongue. Maybe. More likely, she was getting a little ahead of herself. The liberal press has been touting her as some kind of harbinger of the future, where the sky is the limit for her ambitions. She's already toured the country with former and future presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders, which must be heady stuff for one so young (she's 28). Anyone reading the outpouring of praise for her from the media would be excused for thinking she is presidential material.

She isn't. She's not only young, green, and untested, but also an ignoramus. Her knowledge of the issues does not go beyond socialist talking points – and even then, she gets it wrong. She is, to be kind, a lightweight whose painfully ignorant public performances will eventually force her allies to tiptoe away from her, leaving her exposed as the far-left loon she is.

But that's OK. The media will find another far-left hero to promote very soon. After all, we're all socialists now.