All is forgiven: Beto apologizes for 'demeaning comments' to women

O'Rourke reviewed a student production of the Broadway show The Will Rogers Follies, referring to the actresses in the musical as having "phenomenally large breasts and tight buttocks" among other pithy observations.

Bowing to the inevitable backlash, O'Rourke apologized.

Fox News:

Politico unearthed the Oct. 10, 1991 article on Monday, writing that O'Rourke had criticized the musical has "one of the most glaring examples of the sickening excesses and moral degradations of our culture." A three-term El Paso congressman, O'Rourke will face GOP rival Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in the November midterms. O'Rourke wrote that the musical "is produced and directed in such a showy, glitzy, and ultimately, tacky manner, that one cannot help feeling disgusted throughout the show. Keith Carradine in the lead role is surrounded by perma-smile actresses whose only qualifications seem to be their phenomenally large breasts and tight buttocks." O'Rourke apologized after the Politico report writing, "I am ashamed of what I wrote and I apologize. There is no excuse for making disrespectful and demeaning comments about women." Politico said the article was flagged by an O'Rourke opponent.

Was it "demeaning" to comment on the physical attributes of the actresses, implying that those were their only "talent"? Only if it wasn't true. Anyone with a passing familiarity with the entertainment industry knows full well that talentless women get parts and even make a living in the industry solely and exclusively on the basis of their looks, their shape, and their overt sexuality.

That is what is demeaning to women.

Of course, O'Rourke is completely unschooled in theater criticism, and I doubt he can recognize talent if he sees it. Perhaps he should have apologized for practicing theatrical criticism without a clue.

The important point is that Beto will be totally forgiven this little faux pas because he is a liberal Democrat trying to unseat a conservative Republican. If the left can forgive Bill Clinton for raping women, it can certainly embrace someone who made untoward comments about women's T&A.

Suppose that instead of Beto, it had been Ted Cruz whose anti-female writings had been exposed. Care to imagine the firestorm that would have broken out over such an incident?

Cruz, too, would have apologized. But that wouldn't have been enough. The female Outrage Brigades would have demanded he withdraw from the race, don sackcloth and ashes, and knee-walk his way up the steps of the Capitol Building in Washington. Even then, they'd picket his offices, shame him in restaurants, pursue his wife and kids, and call for boycotts.

I'm too old for this – walking on eggshells, trying not to offend or "demean" anyone. Life just isn't worth living if we have to constantly be on guard against hurting someone's feelings. I try not to, but when someone is consciously and deliberately waiting for you to say something he can then twist and fashion into some kind of major insult – or worse – life becomes an exhausting marathon. I could not give a flying frack what these hysterics and harridans think. They are dumber than me, and I am prettier anyway.