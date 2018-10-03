Blasey Ford facing perjury trap?

A new letter, released by Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), states that a former boyfriend of Christine Blasey Ford says that he personally witnessed her coaching someone on how to take a polygraph test, despite the fact that she testified under oath that she had never done so.

Today may be a day to savor. Senator Chuck Grassley and sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell took heavy criticism in some quarters over the solicitous tone and leisurely pace of the cross-examination of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but it looks as though a perjury trap was being sprung. Ryan Saavedra of The Daily Wire explains:

"The full details of Dr. Ford's polygraph are particularly important because the Senate Judiciary Committee has received a sworn statement from a longtime boyfriend of Dr. Ford's, stating that he personally witnessed Dr. Ford coaching a friend on polygraph examinations," Grassley wrote. "During some of the time we were dating, Dr. Ford lived with Monica L. McLean, who I understood to be her life-long best friend," Ford's ex-boyfriend wrote in the letter. "During that time, it was my understanding that McLean was interviewing for jobs with the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office." "I witnessed Dr. Ford help McLean prepare for a potential polygraph exam," the ex-boyfriend said. "Dr. Ford explained in detail what to expect, how polygraphs worked, and helped McLean become familiar and less nervous about the exam." "When asked under oath in the hearing whether she'd ever given any tips or advice to someone who was planning on taking a polygraph, Dr. Ford replied, 'Never,'" Grassley continued. "This statement raises specific concerns about the reliability of her polygraph examination results."

Shannon Bream presents the letter itself, with the name redacted:

BREAKING: Fox’s @johnrobertsFox obtains letter from Ford ex-boyfriend alleging: dated for 6 yrs, never told of sex assault, Ford coached friend on taking polygraph, flew frequently w/o expressing any fear of flying/tight spaces/limited exits. Doesn’t want to b/c “involved”. pic.twitter.com/jVeW0qaJD0 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 3, 2018

Blasey Ford testified clearly that she "never" helped anyone with a polygraph:

Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell: "Have you ever given tips or advice to somebody who was looking to take a polygraph test?"



Christine Blasey Ford: "Never." pic.twitter.com/k5Pm424f22 — Ryan Saavedra ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@RealSaavedra) September 30, 2018

It seems pretty clear to me that Rachel Mitchell knew about this letter and was getting Blasey Ford to go on the record under oath. My suspicion is that Ford was prepared for many days for her testimony, but her lawyers and handlers did not anticipate this line of questioning, so she winged it.

Combine this with reports that the FBI will complete its re-investigation and may submit its report today, and with reports that Blasey Ford has not been questioned, and the odds rise that the FBI has examined the possible perjury here.

It is a possible indicator of the depth of the doo-doo Blasey Ford stepped into that Glenn Kessler – the so-called fact-checker at the Washington Post – is trying to run interference and failing at it, Sean M. Davis calls him out:

If you read the letter, it actually doesn’t say she “coached” her friend. It says she helped explain polygraphs to a friend applying for a federal job. But the GOP prosecutor asked whether she helped anyone preparing for a polygraph. Her answer: never. https://t.co/GzKo1qc8pm — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 3, 2018

FORD'S BOYFRIEND: "I witnessed Dr. Ford help McLean prepare for a potential polygraph exam."



MITCHELL TO FORD: “[H]ave you ever given tips or advice to somebody who was looking to take a polygraph test?”



FORD TO MITCHELL: "Never."https://t.co/HMfKQ44vCJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 3, 2018

Obviously, the key to taking the perjury trap beyond a he said, she said standoff would be the testimony of the person who allegedly received the coaching. Kate Prengel of Heavy.com has the goods on her. Here are the bullet points, but do read the whole thing:

1. She Went to Holton Arms, the Same High School as Ford 2. Ford Allegedly Coached McLean While She Was Interviewing for Jobs with the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office 3. McLean Worked for the Department of Justice for 24 Years, Leaving Just Before Trump Took Office 4. A Man Named Geral Sosbee Says McLean Helped the FBI in a Bizarre Cover-Up 5. McLean Now Works as an Independent Consultant in Washington DC

As a presumed member of the bar, McLean understands the dangers she faces if she is not forthcoming about the coaching. Her abrupt departure from the DOJ suggests that other issues are on her mind as well.

Just the sort of person that could be squeezed. Pressuring Blasey Ford to sing about the people who coached her. And maybe even the politicians who groomed her testimony.

Update: Kimberly Strassel lays out the peril in a series of tweets:

1) BIG: Chairman Grassley also sent a letter today to Ford's attorney demanding she provide "material evidence relevant" to her allegations. That includes her therapy notes, which she happily relayed to the WaPo, but is now claiming are too sensitive for anybody else. Huh. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 3, 2018

2)Also a demand for any audio/visual copies of her polygraph test (which she bizarrely claimed no knowledge of mere existence in testimony). Also polygraph charts and data--given it is utterly unfair and useless to rely on the "results" without seeing materials to show accuracy — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 3, 2018

3)Why else this matters? "Committee has received a sworn statement from a longtime boyfriend of Dr. Ford's, stating that he personally witnessed Dr. Ford coaching a friend on polygraph examinations." — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 3, 2018

4) This BTW, totally contradicts Ford's sworn testimony ("Never") that she had ever given tips or advice to someone who was going to take a polygraph. Press has been calling half America to try to trip Kavanaugh w/ perjury. We will see if it tries to track down this one person. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 3, 2018