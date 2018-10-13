Is Kyrsten Sinema the Christine O'Donnell of the Democratic Party?

Kyrsten Sinema is shaping up to be quite a "winner" for Arizona's Democrats these days. Fresh after repackaging herself as a Democratic moderate to go head to head with the Republican Party's impressive fighter-pilot candidate, Martha McSally, Sinema is finding herself steeped in a flood of idiotic statements from her past coming back to haunt her.

Just one would have been enough to sink her, but she's got a half a dozen, and don't think more won't keep rolling out. Back in the Tea Party days, the hapless Christine O'Donnell saw her GOP Senate candidacy fall apart with just a single reference to witchcraft. But this from Sinema is something else: she covers the waterfront of everything voters hate about the left. Here is an impressive roundup from Instapundit's Ed Driscoll (click this link to get to the links): It's questionable that Sinema would be able to win an election in any state with lunatic left statements like that. We have crazy war-protester stuff, blasting U.S. troops. We have rabid hatred and boiling contempt for Arizona itself. We have casualness about terrorism. What's more, she's got longstanding ties to the Communist Party USA, whose petitions she signed dating from 2002 and whose warm endorsement she seems to carry for the Senate seat now. Did she really need that support? With a group that extreme and marginal, one can only conclude that she just liked having that support, since it wasn't going to win her any moderates. Well, now she's playing moderate, and her past is starting to haunt her. Kind of like "witchcraft," eh, Kyrsten?