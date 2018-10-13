Beto smashes fundraising records, but Ted is 'cruzing'
Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke raised an astonishing $38.1 million in the last quarter – the most money ever raised in a U.S. Senate campaign in one quarter.
Meanwhile, back at reality central, GOP incumbent Ted Cruz is pulling away in the polls.
O'Rourke's campaign has obliterated fundraising records throughout the race, even as polls have consistently shown Cruz with a comfortable lead in the high-profile Senate contest. Last quarter, O'Rourke made headlines with what was then a record-breaking haul of $10.4 million.
Cruz's campaign had an impressive third quarter itself, raising in $12 million between July and the end of September. Neither campaign has yet announced their [sic] cash-on-hand total at the end of the third quarter, though O'Rourke led Cruz by over $4 million at the end of the second quarter.
The O'Rourke campaign, which has rejected PAC money, announced that the $38.1 million haul was "powered by 802,836 individual contributions," and said that the "majority of the fundraising c[ame] from Texas."
"The people of Texas in all 254 counties are proving that when we reject PACs and come together not as Republicans or Democrats but as Texans and Americans, there's no stopping us," O'Rourke said in a statement. "This is a historic campaign of people: all people, all the time, everywhere, every single day -- that's how we're going to win this election and do something incredible for Texas and our country at this critical moment."
Even as O'Rourke has enjoyed a fundraising bonanza driven by a series of viral campaign moments and the national media spotlight, the fundamentals of the race continue to favor Cruz. CNN rates the race as lean Republican.
There used to be more of a correlation between the amount of money a candidate raised and his success at the polls. It wasn't always a hard and fast rule in politics, but it was true often enough.
That is, until the 2016 presidential election. Hillary Clinton outraised Donald Trump by almost two to one – $1.2 billion to $650 million. Trump was similarly outraised during the GOP primaries, besting candidates who were far better financed. Since then, there have been candidates on both sides who have defied the conventional wisdom and won while raising less cash than their opponents.
O'Rourke's enormous haul of cash hasn't translated into popularity in deep red Texas. Cruz is up by 9 points in the latest Quinnipiac poll and leading by 8 points in the latest New York Times poll. As long as Cruz can turn out an average number of Republicans, he's likely to win comfortably.
Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke raised an astonishing $38.1 million in the last quarter – the most money ever raised in a U.S. Senate campaign in one quarter.
Meanwhile, back at reality central, GOP incumbent Ted Cruz is pulling away in the polls.
O'Rourke's campaign has obliterated fundraising records throughout the race, even as polls have consistently shown Cruz with a comfortable lead in the high-profile Senate contest. Last quarter, O'Rourke made headlines with what was then a record-breaking haul of $10.4 million.
Cruz's campaign had an impressive third quarter itself, raising in $12 million between July and the end of September. Neither campaign has yet announced their [sic] cash-on-hand total at the end of the third quarter, though O'Rourke led Cruz by over $4 million at the end of the second quarter.
The O'Rourke campaign, which has rejected PAC money, announced that the $38.1 million haul was "powered by 802,836 individual contributions," and said that the "majority of the fundraising c[ame] from Texas."
"The people of Texas in all 254 counties are proving that when we reject PACs and come together not as Republicans or Democrats but as Texans and Americans, there's no stopping us," O'Rourke said in a statement. "This is a historic campaign of people: all people, all the time, everywhere, every single day -- that's how we're going to win this election and do something incredible for Texas and our country at this critical moment."
Even as O'Rourke has enjoyed a fundraising bonanza driven by a series of viral campaign moments and the national media spotlight, the fundamentals of the race continue to favor Cruz. CNN rates the race as lean Republican.
There used to be more of a correlation between the amount of money a candidate raised and his success at the polls. It wasn't always a hard and fast rule in politics, but it was true often enough.
That is, until the 2016 presidential election. Hillary Clinton outraised Donald Trump by almost two to one – $1.2 billion to $650 million. Trump was similarly outraised during the GOP primaries, besting candidates who were far better financed. Since then, there have been candidates on both sides who have defied the conventional wisdom and won while raising less cash than their opponents.
O'Rourke's enormous haul of cash hasn't translated into popularity in deep red Texas. Cruz is up by 9 points in the latest Quinnipiac poll and leading by 8 points in the latest New York Times poll. As long as Cruz can turn out an average number of Republicans, he's likely to win comfortably.