General Kelly reveals the truth about Elizabeth Warren: She's uncouth in private

But she always portrays herself as nice. She doesn't have that hectoring, cackling, manic, revolting voice you hear from Hillary Clinton. Nope, Warren's always soft, soothing, and smooth.

Democratic presidential frontrunner hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren always prides herself on being the candidate of the little guy. In her old-fashioned granny suits with her old-fashioned glasses, she speaks in a soft, syrupy voice and calls herself a consumer advocate. Naturally, there's not a left-wing cause on Earth the Massachusetts Democrat won't support, and of course, as a professional fake Indian with affirmative action professorships under her belt, an incongruous house-flipping history, an Imelda-sized wardrobe, and a big bankbook, she knows how to play the games, academic or otherwise.

But then we hear how she acts in private.

According to a report in BuzzFeed News, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act query, she's actually a nightmare to deal with.

President Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly, in his previous capacity as secretary of homeland security, has a thing or two to say about her in his email correspondence with colleagues:

WASHINGTON – White House chief of staff John Kelly called Sen. Elizabeth Warren an "impolite arrogant woman" in a private email he exchanged last year with his top aide following a telephone conversation with the Massachusetts Democrat about the Trump administration's travel ban. "Absolutely most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone," Kelly, then serving as the secretary of homeland security, wrote to Kevin Carroll, who was then his senior counselor at the Department of Homeland Security, in an email from Feb. 8, 2017. "What an impolite arrogant woman. She immediately began insulting our people accusing them of not following the court order, insulting and abusive behavior towards those covered by the pause, blah blah blah."

So Warren wasn't able to communicate what she wanted without being a pig about it? An entitled, abusive, arrogant, unpleasant hag, so memorably bad that Kelly told a colleague about it?

And Kelly said it was "absolutely themost insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone"? This doesn't sound like someone who works well with others – or someone who knows how to get what she wants without a tantrum.

Warren obviously has a different face in public from what she shows in private. And in private, she's clearly a nightmare, an entitled, arrogant, unpleasant hag demanding service at the customer service counter, which everyone who has ever worked in customer service (and on the heels of the Obama economy, quite a few did) is going to recognize. What's more, that's something coming from a so-called consumer advocate, someone who supposedly has the little guy in mind, and for sure, it suggests some defective leadership qualities.

What an unpleasant person. One can only imagine what her house help must think of her.

Warren herself seems to have recognized the problem she's created for herself with the BuzzFeed revelations and is now defensively trying to spin it: "Was I tough on John Kelly? ... You bet I was."

No, actually, you were a pig, Liz, and the reaction of Kelly shows it. If you were just 'tough,' there'd be no email, let alone the absence of fear of you.

Since then, Warren has tried to make political hay of it, with her buddies setting up "arrogant, entitled, woman" websites and the like, as the Boston Globe reports.

But the rest of us can see what really went down, and it wasn't what Warren's marketers are trying to spin. She's just a nasty, unpleasant person in private, and God help anyone who ever has the misfortune of dealing with her.

