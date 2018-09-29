Jesuit magazine demonstrates a special kind of cowardice on Kavanaugh

Evaluating the credibility of these competing accounts is a question about which people of good will can and do disagree. The editors of this review have no special insight into who is telling the truth. If Dr. Blasey's allegation is true, the assault and Judge Kavanaugh's denial of it mean that he should not be seated on the U.S. Supreme Court. But even if the credibility of the allegation has not been established beyond a reasonable doubt and even if further investigation is warranted to determine its validity or clear Judge Kavanaugh's name, we recognize that this nomination is no longer in the best interests [sic] of the country. While we previously endorsed the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh on the basis of his legal credentials and his reputation as a committed textualist, it is now clear that the nomination should be withdrawn.

Here we have it: Brett Kavanaugh, product of a Jesuit education, academic overachiever, fine young man, Supreme Court nominee – and suddenly bad stuff to the Jesuits' main magazine based on a single unsubstantiated accusation from a leftist. So that's why America magazine is now disavowing him. Take a look at the pious overload :

Can you say "cowardice"? They threw him off the bus, even as a product of their own handiwork in education, all to maintain the good opinion of the left. Instead of Jesuitically waiting for all the facts to come in and make a prudential decision based on principles of justice, and go for it with fortitude, and keeping it all temperate (this is my Jesuit education speaking here, because these are the cardinal virtues Jesuits teach), they threw that – and Kavanaugh – all overboard in the interest of keeping leftists happy.

Who the heck would want a Jesuit education after this sort of thing? They don't even defend the values they supposedly perpetrate in their own schools. Nope, what lefty thinks is the most important thing, and pay no attention to the truth of the matter.

Even Georgetown Prep, the school Kavanaugh attended, recognized that its Jesuit education was on the line as the left sought to take down Kavanaugh. It defended the quality of its education from the leftist smear machine.

No such luck with the Jesuits themselves. The America editorial is particularly galling because it leaves out the most likely truth of the matter in this whole imbroglio: that Kavanaugh is completely innocent, as is suggested by his past and the word of hundreds who knew him. They offer up only two possibilities in their lefty-stupid minds incapable of considering all angles – that maybe the charges will remain unproven. Innocent is nowhere near their thought cycle.

And that gives the game away quickly: their aim is to please the left. Sure, they pay lip service to ending the horror of abortion and say Kavanaugh may give a vote that way, but they argue that other judges can do that, too, so regardless of how Kavanaugh feels about it, and regardless of whether or not he is innocent, he needs to be thrown off the bus because...#MeToo.

Kid you not, they actually said that:

What is different this time is that this nomination battle is no longer purely about predicting the likely outcome of Judge Kavanaugh's vote on the court. It now involves the symbolic meaning of his nomination and confirmation in the #MeToo era. The hearings and the committee's deliberations are now also a bellwether of the way the country treats women when their reports of harassment, assault and abuse threaten to derail the careers of powerful men.

They later concluded with this:

For the good of the country and the future credibility of the Supreme Court in a world that is finally learning to take reports of harassment, assault and abuse seriously, it is time to find a nominee whose confirmation will not repudiate that lesson.

What are they talking about? If the charge is false, and shown to be false, Kavanaugh is innocent. Lies happen, even on the female accuser side, and that has nothing to do with Harvey Weinstein. Are they proposing the institutionalization of false charges because...#MeToo? Are they doing it to please the rabidly left-wing Catholic religious women's groups? How very far they have gotten from their roots of rational thinking. This stance isn't rational; it is political, and they know it. Any delay in confirming Kavanaugh will open the door for Democrats to take over the Senate and confirm only far leftists of the Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan stripe. So much for being serious about abortion.

By demonstrating flabby thinking, a prioritization of politics over justice, and a willingness to throw one of the products of their own education system over the side, they are a disgrace. More than a disgrace, they are naïve. The target is not just Kavanaugh, as I argued in this piece here; the left's target is also Catholic education. Yet the Jesuits refuse to defend it, allowing the left to paint Catholic education as a cesspit of sex harassment and trying instead to make nice with the left as the crocodile that would eat them last. They demonstrate how amazingly unworthy of the soldierly ideals of their founder, St. Ignatius of Loyola, they've become in the name of becoming Pajama Boys. Obviously, they've pitched Ignatius over the side, alongside Kavanaugh.