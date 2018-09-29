Only the naïve would have no suspicions that a trap lies behind the demand for a renewed FBI investigation of the charges against Kavanaugh

Roger wonders, as I do, if Lisa Page, Peter Strzok. Andrew McCabe and James Comey are the only members of that agency with a covert agenda, willing to sabotage people with whom they politically disagree. There is certainly no reason to assume they are unique.

Roger L. Simon of PJ Media raises an excellent question about the now-requested FBI investigation of the charges of Prof. Ford against Judge Kavanaugh: Can We Trust the FBI?

…can we trust the FBI with this when the institution itself is so tainted and deeply in need of reform? This is the stuff of totalitarian cultures. If things were different, we could applaud an investigation into Judge Kavanaugh's activities and, I would imagine, so would he. It would clear his name once and for all and he could go on with his life. But no one would suggest an investigation by the NKVD or the Stasi would be fair. What can we say about the FBI, given what we already know?

Because a false narrative was created, and evidence planted of Russian “collusion” with the Trump campaign, it is certainly not beyond the realm of consideration that some sort of bogus “revelation” has been planted and evidence salted, of some sort of untoward behavior of Judge Kavanaugh in childhood. Or maybe something created that seems to prove some aspect of his testimony was untrue.

Roger goes on to suggest:

…at minimum the activities of the Democrats should also be investigated. How did Dr. Ford's testimony come to be? Why was there such a delay between the accusation arriving in Senator Feinstein's office and appearing before the public? Who authorized that leak and how did it happen? Was Dr. Ford being manipulated by political operatives, her lawyers and/or cooperative members of the media? Or was Dr. Ford herself corrupt? These questions weigh on the investigation just as much as what Brett Kavanaugh may or may not have done 36 years ago and certainly a lot more than what was written in his high school yearbook.

He’s correct that these matters deserve deep investigation, but there are a number of other issues needing more evidence.

For starters, how about forensic recovery of the social media posts of Christine Blasey Ford that were disappeared before she came to the notice of the broader public? This is exceedingly suspicious and indicative of an attempt to hide evidence of her politics, plans, or even misrepresentation.

Then there is Ford’s sworn testimony that she was not informed of the offer to come to California and depose her. If that is true, then her lawyers have some serious consequences ahead, for failing in their duty to inform her. Bar Associations do not look kindly on failure to inform clients of offers received by counsel.

But the investigation of the three named witnesses must NOT be linked to this broader inquiry. If the two aspects become linked, Judge Kavanagh’s confirmation vote can be delayed indefinitely.

To my mind, the Dems would not have launched their coordinated effort to demand an DBI investigation and bully or bribe or just convince Jeff Flake to go along with their demand. At a minimum, they have more claims to surface, resulting in more delay. But with all the delays they already have kimposed, they have had time to be creative and manufacture traps.