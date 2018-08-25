The Washington scandal volcano is rumbling

As the Drudge Report featured, it could have been considered a "Hell Day" for the president when Paul Manafort got his split decision while blaring headlines concurrently reported that a now proven doofus lawyer had pleaded out to legitimate crimes and one count of a non-crime. The P.R. timing of the criminal plea, on the day the Manafort verdict was reached, was a tactical and strategic move designed to really hurt the president.

In D.C., when the gods are angered, the P.R. volcano needs human sacrifices, but it will not get President Trump.

However, as the singer Peggy Lee smoothly crooned, is that all there is?

It is commendable that the president doesn't drink, but his opponents do, perhaps now early and often.

I am old enough to recognize an inoperable "modified limited hangout" from the Nixon presidency:

[Bruce] Ohr is scheduled to give testimony to the Oversight and Judiciary Committees behind closed doors on Tuesday. In previewing what GOP investigators are poised to ask, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, told Fox News on Sunday that he and his colleagues would ask Ohr about whether there was a bias campaign against Trump that led even further up the power chain in the Obama administration, particularly by ex-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. "The real question that we need to find out from Mr. Ohr: Was he just a rogue employee acting improperly on his own or did he have some authority from within the Department of Justice and was Sally Yates aware of what he was doing?" Ratcliffe said.

Sources told ABC News that Yates's and Ohr's other superiors were kept in the dark about his actions.

I put a qualifier in my earlier American Thinker post about eyewitness and the identification of individuals. However, I totally trust a fellow USMC fighter pilot about General Clapper drinking a Martini. As I stated, when a fellow USMC combat pilot sent me an email, I thought it important to share with the readers of the American Thinker blog:

Now, thanks to the AT blog, Congress can ask Bruce about himself and his charming socialist fawning wife, the soon to be infamous "ham radio" Nellie, possibly meeting with the former DNI.

If true, then it is most definitely not a "rogue" DOJ official inaction, but rather a senior conspirator meeting with the former number-one intelligence officer in America. Such actions certainly meet the threshold of a major Deep State conspiracy to continue the plan I called "Operation Destroy Trump" in April 2017:

Today, as the D.C. scandal volcano gods need sacrifices, the ritual is just beginning. Now it is time again to advance the story.

A fellow Annapolis Vietnam combat Marine, this time an infantry officer, just reported into our informal "irregulars" network that the tribal buzz is that Congress should ask both Sally Yates and James Comey what they discussed while attending the same out-of-town events together on government business.

In the coming days, it will be interesting to see who else is on the rim looking into the abyss of molten lava of the volcano's law enforcement core.