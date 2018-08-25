Thoughts from a road trip about life, nature, government and technology

My wife and I, being born into white privilege, decided to take an approximate 2,400 mile trip in our gasoline-powered Ford Fusion traveling from Springfield, Illinois to Boston to Niagara Falls and back to Springfield, I thought as I was driving what would it be like driving a $100,000 Tesla Model S all electric car instead of our $30,000 Ford Fusion. For our car I stopped around eight times to fill up for a total time of about an hour. In the Tesla I would have had to charge up eight time for a total of around eight hours (Charging a Tesla from empty to full takes over an hour) -- if I could find charging stations. People would obviously stop more often than that because they would never run the battery all the way to zero.

Think how big service stations would have to be if everyone drove electric cars as we get rid of gasoline. And the reason the government wants to move to cars powered by flammable pollutant lithium ion batteries is because they claim that the clear, non-pollutant CO2 is destroying the planet and causing dire climate change based on inaccurate manipulated computer models. Then I thought, wouldn’t it be nice to travel in a driverless electric car so there would be no worries? After all our GPS worked very well except: It didn’t recognize that speed limits changed in construction zones;

The GPS didn’t work in gas stations, restaurants, tolling booths, toll plazas, mountain tunnels, driveways, garages, over the Hudson River Bridge, and;

It was lost for eight miles in Windsor Ontario trying to get back to the U.S. Otherwise it was great. I thought, wouldn’t it be fun for twenty driverless cars to head into a toll plaza to look for parking places or charging stations? I also think it be a blast watching trucks navigate streets and alleys in big cities. I couldn’t think of anything that could go wrong. And the reason for the move towards driverless vehicles: Because humans and their brains make mistakes and there are over 30,000 vehicle related deaths a year. So let’s get this straight: Humans and their brains design cars and all their parts and install them or design and program the robots to put them together, design, program and install the computers, camera and batteries in cars and there will be no problems. But we can’t let humans drive. I can’t perceive of any potential problems with this concept. A couple of years ago, The Obama administration said there would be no vehicle deaths by 2045 if we got rid of human drivers. The Obama administration on Wednesday committed to a goal of eliminating traffic deaths within 30 years, setting a timeline for the first time on an ambitious agenda that relies heavily on the auto industry's development of self-driving cars. Of course the Obama administration also nsaid health premiums would drop if we took off limits and didn’t allow underwriting. These idiots should be excused because their boss said all that crap and also said he could control the climate and sea levels forever as he was visiting 57 states with only a few to go. These people probably also believe that doctorless and nurse-less hospitals would reduce accidental deaths if they were replaced by machines designed by humans. These people saw their boss described as brilliant so they knew they could just spew forth ignorance and the media would just bow in awe of their brilliance. Seriously, everyone should take a long road trip and see how truly blessed we are. The older I get the more awestruck I am. There is a vast amount of open space in the U.S and Canada can certainly handle many more people as can the rest of the World. The Sun, stars, moon, mountains, streams, rivers, oceans, forests are all amazing. It is fascinating how everything works together naturally with the atmosphere, high tides, low tides, sunlight, rain, clouds all interacting. Many chemicals in our atmosphere and natural resources in the Earth have benefitted humans, animals and plants alike. It is amazing that CO2 with only 400 Parts per million in the atmosphere can feed the World. We went to the Aquarium in Boston and I thought of how the Earth has millions of animal and plant species all living together in our ecosystem. The colors and unique instincts are amazing. The designer was quite an artist. At Niagara Falls the power of the water is beyond belief. How did the great lakes get all that water before humans, fossil fuels and CO2 caused floods? I was pleased with the size of the crowds at Niagara Falls but I was shocked that all races were privileged to see the falls not just those of us cursed with White privilege. For everyone I have a question: What do water, sunlight, wind, lithium, crude oil, natural gas and coal have in common? The answer is they are all here naturally. They are not man made. Humans have had to use their brains to figure out how to harness energy out of these resources. Crude oil is actually used in over 6,000 products including for energy. In summary, thank goodness we have a President that wants humans to thrive instead of the government to thrive. The Earth has been blessed with natural resources and humans were blessed with brains to utilize and harvest the natural resources. There would also be no artificial intelligence without human brains.