Rahm Emanuel poses with a youth flashing a gang sign

Let's chalk this up to reckless pandering. Chicago voters go to the polls next February, and Rahm Emanuel is so panicked that he's a little too eager to pose with a potential black voter. A gentleman who identifies himself on Facebook as HobMob Taydoe has posted a picture of Rahm doing constituent outreach with him. The only problem is that Mr. Taydoe, or whatever his real name is, is standing next to Hizzoner flashing a gang sign. For those who have been living in a mountain cave over the last few years, Chicago is plagued by gang shootings that have made it world-famous for its murder rate. There is even a website, heyjackass.com, that keeps a running tab on shootings:

NBC Chicago has provided a helpful guide to gang signs on Cook County, but I am unable to definitively figure out which gang HobMob is signaling. I do see three fingers, but I can’t match colors and fingers precisely. Is he a Satan Disciple? Or maybe a Gangster Disciple? Or a Spanish Gangster Disciple? Or a Latin King? Whichever gang he is with, I am sure his homies get the message. Unless Rahm makes haste to pose with members of the other 38 gangs identified by NBC, there is a risk they will turn against him. Hat tip: Second City Cop