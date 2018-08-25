« 'Transgender' woman mutilates herself, traumatizes husband, distresses son | Venezuela's filthy-rich oil-looting elites about to get their comeuppance »
August 25, 2018

Rahm Emanuel poses with a youth flashing a gang sign

By Thomas Lifson

Let's chalk this up to reckless pandering.  Chicago voters go to the polls next February, and Rahm Emanuel is so panicked that he's a little too eager to pose with a potential black voter.  A gentleman who identifies himself on Facebook as HobMob Taydoe has posted a picture of Rahm doing constituent outreach with him.  The only problem is that Mr. Taydoe, or whatever his real name is, is standing next to Hizzoner flashing a gang sign.

For those who have been living in a mountain cave over the last few years, Chicago is plagued by gang shootings that have made it world-famous for its murder rate.  There is even a website, heyjackass.com, that keeps a running tab on shootings:

NBC Chicago has provided a helpful guide to gang signs on Cook County, but I am unable to definitively figure out which gang HobMob is signaling.  I do see three fingers, but I can’t match colors and fingers precisely.

Is he a Satan Disciple?

Or maybe a Gangster Disciple?

Or a Spanish Gangster Disciple?

Or a Latin King?

Whichever gang he is with, I am sure his homies get the message.  Unless Rahm makes haste to pose with members of the other 38 gangs identified by NBC, there is a risk they will turn against him.

Hat tip: Second City Cop

