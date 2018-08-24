The cold emptiness of the elitist left

They present themselves as the compassionate ones, the people who care. But who do they care about? Certainly not the innocent American citizens who are being murdered, almost on a daily basis, by criminal illegal immigrants.

We all know about the lovely Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old who Iowa girl who was murdered while jogging. She was missing for a month before her body was found, while her family held out hope for her safe return.

We do not hear, on a national level, about the people killed every day by illegal immigrants. Americans are dead at the hands of illegal aliens too, too often. MS13 hacks up their victims, often young people. Others die because these people drive drunk. They may survive while the people they crash into do not.

And then there are the cold-blooded murderers like the one that took Mollie Tibbetts' life, Cristhian Rivera. Rivera is twenty-four and has been living in the US for four to seven years under a stolen name. He was tracked down thanks to some surveillance cameras. He had accosted her while she was jogging. She told him to leave her alone and pulled out her phone to call the police. Now she is dead, stabbed to death.

Those of us who do not live in rural areas as bucolic as Iowa, if we are remotely informed, do not let our daughters jog by themselves in isolated, non-residential areas. That is not to say that such horrific things do not happen in cities. They do. Over and over again. Remember Chandra Levy. There are countless, nameless others.

Not all the murderers were illegal immigrants but many, many were. And still the left resists policing our borders.

The murder of Mollie Tibbetts has yet again brought this fact to the front and center of our attention. Elizabeth Warren, when asked about her murder on CNN, said she felt sorry for the family but "our focus should be on where the real problems are, separating families at the border." Cold. She is an ice queen if there ever were one. This woman has not a clue about sympathy, let alone empathy.

Like the rest of the left, she values the lives of illegal immigrants over the lives of American citizens. This has become the defining trait of the Democrats; illegals are good, US citizens are bad and probably racist. That most of those murdered are minorities escapes their notice. They do not want to discuss and they make no attempt to resolve weekly slaughter that takes place in Chicago, overwhelmingly black-on-black murders. Obviously gun control is not the answer, as Chicago has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation.

Mollie Tibbetts was a white girl, a very liberal Democrat according to her Twitter feed. Her murder made the news but the mainstreammedia were disinclined to mention the illegal status and stolen identity of her murderer. That does not fit their standard narrative; illegal immigrants are good, American citizens, especially if white, are bad.

This much is clear: the left, the Democratic Party, is the most racist group in this nation. They judge everyone by skin color and/or legal status. They need open borders and the continuous flood of illegal immigrants as future voters in order to maintain their perceived strength and future power. This is the most important reason Republicans must vote in November. If the House is lost to the Democrats, open borders and impeachment of President Trump will be the order of the day. Murders like the one that took Mollie Tibbetts' life will be all the more common.

Fordham University professor Christina Greer, exercised by the Cohen/Manafort news, dismissed Mollie Tibbets as "that girl in Iowa” that “Fox News is talking about." For this woman, the news about Cohen and Manafort was far more important than the murder of a young white girl. Stephen King, too when asked about the murder by an illegal replied "What about Las Vegas." True. The Vegas shooter was not an illegal immigrant. Does that make Tibbetts' murder less tragic? To King it does, as it does for Warren and Greer.

Everything to the left is registered on a balance scale.

They do not mourn the deaths of American citizens at the hands of criminal illegals because they see them as just retribution for America's perceived past failings: slavery (abolished), patriarchy (over), Jim Crow (outlawed). They have a long list of grievances of the nation's past sins and pretend they are all in place, ongoing. We, as a nation, can never be forgiven so must suffer the slings and arrows of their nurtured anger. American progressives are making common cause with the South African government which is embarking on the process of confiscating land from white land owners for redistribution and our left is supportive of this plan! Because President Trump is disturbed by this obviously racist scheme, he is again being likened to a "white supremacist.” Nonsense.

Gov. Cuomo's recent declaration that "America was never great" should be a wake-up call to the millions of America-loving citizens who know a thing or two about our founding, the Constitution and the actually glorious history that has made this country truly great. Cuomo, like his dimwitted brother, is a blight upon his state, as is Bill DeBlasio on NYC. Like the rest of the left, they often live in the lap of luxury thanks to the opportunities this country has to offer, and think nothing about trashing the very nation that made their wealth and success possible. These are the most contemptible, ungrateful people of the left, the Cuomos, Warren, Greer, nearly the entirety of academia, the media and the swamp-dwelling denizens of the DC beltway.

The cold emptiness of the elitist left is frightening. They are the fascists, the totalitarians. They are furious at Trump's economic success. They want to restrict speech, they want to confiscate guns from legal owners, they want to tank the economy by redistributing wealth. They want to impose the scourge of national healthcare upon us all. In short, they want to turn the US into Venezuela. They will if they gain the power to do so. They are chomping at the bit to inflict socialism on us all. Vote republican in November. Our lives depend on keeping the majority in Congress.

Photo credit: Tom Pierce