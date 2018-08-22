MSNBC panelist labels Mollie Tibbetts a â€˜girl in Iowaâ€™ â€˜Fox News is talking aboutâ€™

Press mocks the murder of Mollie Tibbetts soon as it became an illegal alien story Pay no attention to that that beautiful young girl who was always smiling in the photographs seen in our media! She's just a distraction from the business of overturning the 2016 presidential election. That's the upshot of a revolting commentary offered on MSNBC by Fordham University professor Christina Greer, whose specialty is listed as "urban studies." She's apparently frustrated that attention is being paid to topics other than removing the president from office.

Chris Houck of Newsbusters captured the moment for posterity, including the silence of fellow panelists Nick Akerman, Natasha Bertrand, and Bill Kristol: Greer built up to this sickening low blow when she told fill-in host Ali Velshi that, concerning Trump scandals, she’s “been ringing the alarm on this show for months now, the separation of powers is not working because the Republican has not stood up to this president not once.” Connecting this to the Cohen and Manafort cases, Greer opined that the President’s supporters “have been so willing to move the goal post every single time” for Trump “[n]o matter what he says, no matter what he does.” She added that “[t]he fact that” Trump was even allowed to become President“after the Access Hollywood tape let me know for a fact that the Republican Party is actually not working on behalf of the American people” and instead for Trump after he“bull[ied] them into their silence and I don't think today changes as much, unfortunately.” She then wrapped up the show with the dismissal of Tibbetts being a big news story that went unchallenged by Velshi and panelists Nick Akerman, Natasha Bertrand, and Bill Kristol: I’m sure we’ll hear what he has to say about this at his — his rally, but Fox News is talking about, you know, a girl in Iowa and not this, right? And, tomorrow morning, we know he’ll wake up in tweak and sort of, you know, besmirch the reputation of Michael Cohen and all the people around him and then go back to Mueller. And this has, obviously, been boiled down to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Apparently, MSNBC is fully on board with the effort to ignore the death of poor Mollie: Based on a NewsBusters analysis of MSNBC’s programming since first reports of Tibbetts’s body arrived around 9:00 a.m. Eastern, Greer’s four-second mention of Tibbetts was the network’s only allusion on Tuesday to the now-deceased Iowa student. Watch the sickening spectacle here: