MSNBC stokes viewers' hopes for Senate conviction of Trump impeachment with false information – two days in a row

For the second straight day, Velshi explained "how impeachment works" in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's implication in a potential criminal campaign violation by his former attorney, Michael Cohen.

And once again, MSNBC showed a graphic stating 60 out of 100 senators are needed to convict on impeachment charges to remove a U.S. president from office, but the actual number is 67 since a two-thirds majority is required.

Although the image behind him was wrong, Velshi correctly told viewers the "67" figure, noting 18 Senate Republicans would have to join all 49 Democrats and Independents to remove Trump if he was impeached in the current Congress.