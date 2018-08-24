MSNBC stokes viewers' hopes for Senate conviction of Trump impeachment with false information – two days in a row
The kindest thing that you can say about MSNBC’s stunning example of fake news is that they are heedless about the information they put on air, and that the people who do their graphics don’t pay attention to what their anchors say (generally a good idea, but awkward when it becomes so self-evident). David Rutz reports in the Free Beacon:
MSNBC posted an incorrect graphic about impeachment for the second consecutive day on Thursday, although this time the actual words viewers heard from anchor Ali Velshi were correct on the matter.
For the second straight day, Velshi explained "how impeachment works" in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's implication in a potential criminal campaign violation by his former attorney, Michael Cohen.
And once again, MSNBC showed a graphic stating 60 out of 100 senators are needed to convict on impeachment charges to remove a U.S. president from office, but the actual number is 67 since a two-thirds majority is required.
Although the image behind him was wrong, Velshi correctly told viewers the "67" figure, noting 18 Senate Republicans would have to join all 49 Democrats and Independents to remove Trump if he was impeached in the current Congress.
Close enough for the Trump-haters, I guess.
The kindest thing that you can say about MSNBC’s stunning example of fake news is that they are heedless about the information they put on air, and that the people who do their graphics don’t pay attention to what their anchors say (generally a good idea, but awkward when it becomes so self-evident). David Rutz reports in the Free Beacon:
MSNBC posted an incorrect graphic about impeachment for the second consecutive day on Thursday, although this time the actual words viewers heard from anchor Ali Velshi were correct on the matter.
For the second straight day, Velshi explained "how impeachment works" in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's implication in a potential criminal campaign violation by his former attorney, Michael Cohen.
And once again, MSNBC showed a graphic stating 60 out of 100 senators are needed to convict on impeachment charges to remove a U.S. president from office, but the actual number is 67 since a two-thirds majority is required.
Although the image behind him was wrong, Velshi correctly told viewers the "67" figure, noting 18 Senate Republicans would have to join all 49 Democrats and Independents to remove Trump if he was impeached in the current Congress.
Close enough for the Trump-haters, I guess.