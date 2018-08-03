Hillary Clinton goes Hollywood

Has Hillary Clinton finally found something to do with herself? Up until recently, she seemed to have been going nuts . Now it looks like she's finally found a hobby, or some kind of "therapy."

Hillary Clinton has teamed up with Steven Spielberg to produce a TV drama that deals with women getting the right to vote. Adapted from the book titled, "The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote," the show will focus on the women's suffrage movement and the battle over the ratification of the 19th Amendment. "At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box, and Elaine Weiss' unforgettable book tells the story of the female leaders who – in the face of towering economic, racial and political opposition – fought for and won American women's right to vote," the former Democratic presidential candidate shared, according to the Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.

And she's got the fancy-schmancy title of "executive producer," which, according to Quora, in the regimented little union world of Hollywood, is this:

The Producers Guild of America defines an Executive Producer as follows: The credit of Executive Producer shall only apply to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the motion picture and who additionally qualifies under one of two categories: Having secured an essential and proportionally significant part (no less than 25%) of the financing for the motion picture; and/or Having made a significant contribution to the development of the literary property, typically including the securement of the underlying rights to the material on which the motion picture is based.

Presumably, Spielberg gets his customary "producer" slot on the credits.

So that means either Hillary is coughing up the money for the project (which seems unlikely), or else she's serving as the "artistic" adviser. As if Spielberg would need help on that front. And as if the wooden, lifeless, manic-fake-smiling, hackneyed, tired (always tired), and un-animated, not to mention failing of health, Hillary, is really going to insert some artistic "pizzazz" into the operation.

Going Hollywood seems to be a new trend for washed-up Democratic establishment politicians who still want to keep their finger in the public eye and who have lots of Hollywood contacts from fundraising days to capitalize on. President Obama and Michelle Obama are already there with their Netflix multi-million-dollar deal to put their left-wing ideas in front of us (through "inspiring" stories, they claim). With Democratic super-fundraiser-cum-producer Harvey Weinstein now out of the picture, the path is open for pols joining the ranks of wannabe producers.

This sounds like a creepy thing to happen in the culture, given these pols' inclination toward political lecturing and propaganda. Normally, businesses (and Hollywood movie-making is a business) will seek to expand their markets, not limit them, and bringing pols in cuts a potential audience in half. Putting the "artistic" skills of politicians into the film industry cuts the market quite a bit farther if the resulting product is as hectoring, bland, boring, and glassy-eyed as Hillary herself. As if Hollywood isn't in bad enough shape already with its current offerings.

Just the idea of Hillary Clinton involved in a production on women's suffrage is kind of a good way to kill it off as a topic of historic interest. Hillary will stamp today's political correctness culture onto it, making the suffragettes into pink pussy hat marchers, to start. In reality, the women were revolutionaries, who were very unlike Hillary who lined her pockets and sold influence in the Washington swamp. The suffragettes took real risks. What's more, they were militantly against abortion as an affront to women's identity and dignity. That part won't be mentioned if Hillary is involved.

Here's another thing: the Hillary involvement undoubtedly follows the left's political "narrative" about this being the "Year of the Woman" which is probably why she was let in on this Spielberg project Well, guess what: a new poll, out yesterday, shows that it's not the year of the woman, and voters couldn't care less whether a candidate is male or female in this coming midterm.

Bad history, artistic awfulness, and political propaganda – sounds like a winner for Hollywood. Just add Hillary.

Image Credit: Hillary Clinton via GoodFreePhotos, CC BY-SA 0.0.