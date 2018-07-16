Does Hillary Clinton ever get 'tard' of whining?

It's because she manages, always, without fail, in her speeches to be hackneyed, grating, and whining, too. And cripes, she's still a liar. A good demagogue will take grains of truth and then twist them. Hillary is different: a purveyor of straight up 200-proof lies, painting an alternative reality.

But quite a bit of it comes down to, in speaking for anyone who will listen (and, of course, pay big dollars), she's still tired.

Her speech before the American Federation of Teachers, noted by Kyle Olson at American Mirror, wheels out all the reasons again, starting with her perennial favorite: being tired.

Hillary Clinton may have visions of 2020 – if she can just keep her eyes open. The failed presidential candidate started her speech to the American Federation of Teachers union on Friday in a bizarre way: by telling everyone how tired she was. "Well, I'll tell you," she said, "I've been back there listening to Randi (Weingarten) and I'm so exhausted, I can barely stand here."

Same old Hillary. Excruciatingly same and old.

For her, it's actually something she thinks about a lot. Here she was at the beginning of her failed 2016 campaign, speaking with Jimmy Fallon:

I did [learn to sleep on command], but I was so tired all the time, I was perpetually in a sleep deficit, so it was kind of easy for me. I would just go, 'Oh my god, I have ten minutes – bang.' Because what used to happen – you know, jet lag is really serious when you're flying through time zones around the world – and so I would have to get off and go be ready to go a public event, to meet with the president, prime minister, leader of the country, and I'd be standing up there and I'd be digging my fingernails into my palm to keep myself awake because I'd be standing on the stage wherever I was, [and] everybody I traveled with would be sitting there knocked out, and I'm looking at them. They're all asleep; I'm having to answer questions on behalf of our country. So, it was so hard ... But seriously, you need to get into a routine, which is hard."

She's also tired of being told about how no one likes her, as Amy Chozick, via The Root, reported.

"You know, I am getting pretty tired of hearing about how nobody likes me," she said.

She's definitely tired of all of us deplorables:

I'm sick and tired of the negative, dark, divisive, dangerous vision and behavior of people who support Donald Trump!

And that theme repeats in her lexicon quite tiresomely:

I'm sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and disagree with this administration, somehow you're not patriotic. We need to stand up and say we're Americans, and we have the right to debate and disagree with any administration.

And, despite constantly talking about it, she remains tired of the election.

On tiredness, Hillary joins #MeToo in a reply to Bernie Sanders:

Bernie: The American people are "sick and tired of hearing about [Hillary's] damn emails!" Hillary: Me, too!

She is tired about obvious things, such as losing the 2016 election, writing in her memoirs:

"On that first day, I just felt tired and empty," she wrote. "The reckoning was still to come."

Murders, too, make her tired. Here she tweets:

"I am sick and tired of these murders and random acts of gun violence." —Hillary

Speaking in black English in Selma, Alabama, the "tired" theme persists, but for the black audience, she translates "tired" differently: "I don't feel no ways tired."

She's even remembered as saying she's "tard of being tard," but there's no evidence she is, given that she still won't go away.

Apparently, she's going to go on about being tired for as long as she lives. Is there anyone who ever put more energy into being "tired"?

Nope. Small wonder voters just said no.