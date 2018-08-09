Dems and media celebrating loss in Ohio 12

I find it absolutely amusing that the Democrats are celebrating their close loss on Tuesday in Ohio. The main drivel coming from almost 100% of the media posits that the reason why Democrats are getting close is that people don't like Trump and that they want Democrats to get control of the House and Senate to stop Trump. I don't recall any similar reporting as Democrats lost over 1,000 seats while Obama was in office between 2010 and 2016. Where was a similar message that people didn't like Obama or his policies? I believe that a lot of elections where there is no incumbent end up being close, especially when the Democrat hides the Democrat agenda so well.

The Washington Post and other media outlets have a series of articles and reports about how great it is that Democrats came close in Ohio. What we essentially have is wishful thinking posing as news. Here is one of the articles: "Ohio special election shows Democrats remain on the march – even if they don't win Tuesday." I've got a series of easy questions for journalists to ask people throughout the fifty states to see if the people really want Democrats to be in charge of setting policies: Do you want Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to lead the House and Senate? Do you want Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to lead the House and Senate? Do you want the tax rates to go back up and increase regulations or leave them where they are and have a faster growing economy? Do higher taxes and more regulations increase costs for consumers, especially the poor and middle class, or lower costs? Do you think we should let manufacturing jobs go or fight to keep them and get them back as we are today? Are businesses or government more responsible when it comes to creating jobs? Should the government pay out a guaranteed annual income, or is it better to have more jobs and more opportunity to move up the economic ladder? Should mentally and physically able people under age 59 be required to work some, especially when jobs are plentiful, to get their government benefits like food stamps and Medicaid, or do you think that is unfair? Is it better for people to be dependent on government or independent? Has capitalism or socialism done more to reduce poverty throughout history? Do you think free college for all would actually be free, or do you think it would cause taxes to go up substantially? Are you for government health care for all and the massive tax increase that would require? Do you think the V.A. has given veterans excellent care and service? Did Obamacare, with its massive mandates, reduction in competition, over 10,000 pages of regulations, and over 20 new taxes, greatly increase costs and reduce freedom of choice for almost all of us, or did it control costs and give us more choice? Do you think open borders is the correct policy, or should we enforce immigration laws that Congress passed? Would a border wall or fence help enforce the border and save billions per year because we don't have as many illegal aliens residing in our country? Should we abolish ICE? Should businesses be able to hire whomever they like, or should we make sure they hire people who are here legally? Are you for sanctuary cities and states? Do you think sanctuary cities and states make people safer? Should people get into college based on merit or on more subjective analysis? Should there be more focus on vocational education instead of encouraging almost all to get a four-year or higher degree? Should there be abortion on demand at whatever stage of pregnancy, or should abortions be limited? Have fossil fuels increased the quality and length of life of billions of people, or have they killed people? Is CO2 a pollutant or a clear, innocuous, non-pollutant gas that makes plants thrive and allows the billions of humans on the planet to eat? Do you believe that politicians and government bureaucrats around the world can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity forever if the people and businesses just give them trillions of dollars? What have they done in the past that gives you such confidence? Has the climate always changed naturally and continuously through billions of years, including before man and fossil fuels? Should all people be treated equally when it comes to abiding by the nation's security laws? Was it OK when the Justice Department gave Hillary, her aides, Obama, and others a pass even though they all mishandled classified documents in emails on Hillary's home-brew server? My guess is, the majority of people would rather see a thriving private sector and a less intrusive and powerful government, but who knows? We do have a clear choice this fall and in 2020. It is sure a shame that almost all the media have so clearly taken sides for years seeking to destroy one party and elect the other since their jobs is actually to inform not indoctrinate. I do want to say, in support of the theory that Democrats are celebrating their loss, that I am celebrating that my Cardinals are losing a lot of close games. I feel so good that we are in third place. My Bears and Fighting Illini have also been good at losing the past several years, so I have a lot of celebrations when my teams lose. I know that my teams' strategies are correct but the other teams just aren't getting the message. Graphic adapted from Mark Skipper via Wikimedia Commons.