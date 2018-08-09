Terrorist links of New Mexico child shooter-trainer somehow not news to press

It got worse as news emerged that he was holding eleven emaciated children prisoner, and worse still, that lawmen who busted him thought he was running some sort of school shooter training camp for the children, at least one of whom said he had been trained in the use of assault rifles.

The case of a New Mexico "man" arrested at a compound in the state's northern scrublands, allegedly for murdering his three-year-old handicapped son, was appalling enough all by itself.

Depraved. It's the only word for such an unimaginable evil. Who could do that to a child? Who could spend that much time and resources wanting to see schoolchildren massacred? The man, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, would have to be consumed by some kind of diabolical hate if such charges were true.

Where have we seen that kind of depravity before?

September 11 is what comes to mind: the commandeering of jet airliners full of passengers to ram them into one of America's tallest skyscrapers full of people. And sure enough, that same mentality – seriously, using children for school shootings and setting up an elaborate training camp to do it – is pretty evident. The guy even looks evil, same way WTC ringleader Mohamed Atta looked evil.



Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, Taos County Sheriff's Office handout.

This is why the press's reluctance to report that that's exactly the mental culture this maggot sprang from.

Sirraj was the son of the one of the "unindicted co-conspirators" in the 1993 World Trade Center attack, a Bed-Stuy imam involved with the other imams who went to jail for the antecedent to the bigger WTC attack that happened eight years later. Being evil seemed to be the family culture.

Yet virtually all of the news coverage out there buries that relevant little piece of news pointing to motivation deep, if it mentions it at all. I watched network news waiting for that 9-11 connection to be brought up, and in at least one report, it never was. It was just a child abuse case.

What's more, there seems to be some actual self-censorship going on. This Twitchy thread references an instance where CNN actually took out a bland sheriff statement about the arrested thug and his buddies being "extremists of the Muslim belief." No explanation as to why that was taken out.

As you may imagine, nobody asked CAIR for comment.

Seriously, why would that not be relevant to the story? Do we need the school shooting to happen first before anyone is supposed to recognize that radical Muslims are still out there and still cooking up elaborate and unimaginably sick-minded plots to kill us?

This bid to sanitize the reality is pretty much political correctness run amok. If the pattern holds, it's likely the press simply wants not to offend an identity-politics group and therefore is turning a blind eye to the activities of its worst elements, trying to erase them from what should be headline news. Yet there's no need to pretend. Sick beliefs fuel sick motivations and lead to sick plots.

If preserving the fictitious upstanding citizens image of radical Muslims is that important to the press than the actual reality going on as this New Mexico story shows, why are they in the news business? The press's affinity for political correctness is coming at the expense of news itself, and it needs to be called out.

Buried news can mean buried people.