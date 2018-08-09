New crop of 'Triple Victim Group' candidates rising in Democratic Party

But the bar keeps rising. Even Hillary Clinton felt the pressure way back in 1999, when, running for Senate, she realized that membership in one virtue group, women, might not be enough. So Hillary suddenly announced that she was part Jewish !

In the old days, if you were a Democrat, it was enough to be a woman. Or black. Or even a white man, like Bill Clinton, if, according to liberal logic, you had enough defects in character to qualify you to be an honorary minority (remember the "first black president" before Obama?).

But being 7% Seinfeld isn't enough to get any appreciation in today's Democratic Party. That's because of the rise of candidates with memberships in three – or more – victim groups.

Just look at the congressional candidates the Democrats just nominated two days ago. In Michigan, they nominated for a congressional seat Rashida Tlaib, who is (a) an Arab-American, (b) a Muslim, and (c) a woman (and she's actually Palestinian – that means she's getting free season tickets to all J Street events!). She's a member of three grievance identity groups. That makes her extremely virtuous.

By the same token, in Kansas, Democrats nominated Sharice Davids for a congressional seat. Davids is (a) a woman, (b) a lesbian, and (c) an American Indian. Who can challenge her virtue credentials with so many victim group memberships? In Venn diagram of overlapping virtue groups, Davids would be near the absolute center!

Then there is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in all her hyphenated glory, who is (a) a woman, (b) a "Latinx" (my new favorite liberal neutering word), and (c) a Millenial (not that Millenials are a victim class per se, but they are symbolic of a group that Democrats claim ownership of).

So you see, with this new crop of Democrats, being a member of one victim group doesn't cut it.

That's why Nancy Pelosi is facing a revolt. Her only credential is that she's a woman. She can't identify with any other victim group; she can't say she's 5% android or 10% mannequin or 15% stretch plastic.

That's why Cory Booker, whose only group credential is being black, is fanning stories that he is sexually attracted to other men.

people who think I'm gay, some part of me thinks it's wonderful.... I love seeing on Twitter when someone says I'm gay....

I'm sure he does.

That's also why Elizabeth Warren is desperately clinging to her 2% heritage from the Sioux or the Navajo (or the Redskins?).

And that explains why Kamala Harris, who is a female (for now?), an Indian-American (India Indian-American, unlike Warren's supposed American Indian-American status), is also relying heavily on her African-American heritage.

I think the days of leadership of single victim category Democrats is numbered. And dual victim category Dems are really going to have to scramble to keep up, because they're getting hammered down the totem pole of virtue by these triple-victimhood candidates.

This is what you get when leadership is determined by skin color, racial identity, what you've got in your pants, and how you use it, rather than ideas, ability, or vision for the country. It's a race for the bottom in the 21st-century Animal Farm, and the winner is undoubtedly going to be the political equivalent of a DNA-spliced pig-cockroach-sewer rat.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.