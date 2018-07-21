Ocasio-Cortez embarrasses herself (and her backers) again

First, we learned that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's political thinking does not go any deeper than slogans. Now we learn that she can't even keep even the most basic slogans straight. Yesterday in Kansas City, accompanied by fellow socialist Bernie Sanders, she brought her brand of glamour to the aid of the House campaign of fellow lefty Brent Welder and got the entire red-blue metaphor for Republicans versus Democrats backward, promising to "flip this seat red in November."

Watch for yourself: Here in Kansas City with @Ocasio2018 to support @BrentWelder and flip this seat in November. pic.twitter.com/RwH5NIhmoo — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 20, 2018 I gather that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is, to put it charitably, a newcomer to politics. I was mildly disturbed by the coquettish little wave-and-wiggle she executes at the start of the brief video endorsement, especially with an old man, Bernie Sanders, standing behind her, grinning like a cat that just ate a canary. It's almost as if she is a completely empty shell who has gotten her way through life by looks and feminine charm, with not much thought to politics until recently. A political spokesmodel. Are there people behind her candidacy, who spotted a comely young Hispanic woman who could become the next Obama, all style with the substance supplied by another Valerie Jarrett? Ocasio-Cortez was seized upon as a symbol of a rising left, and now she threatens to embarrass her backers. Or worse.