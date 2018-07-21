MAGA vs. FTP: Let me help the Democrats say what they mean

The Democrats deride President Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan (the one that won him the presidency) a lot by implying that it is somehow racist. So they have come up with a brilliant new slogan for themselves instead.

This means they will come out with new hats with FTP to compete with the MAGA hats. I think that will go over well, but I am so disgusted with them that my first thought upon seeing this FTP is that the hat actually means: "F--- the People." Sorry. It's because they like cuss words, and their record shows that their only use for people is to take more money away from them for the government and to punish them with more regulations. Their real slogan should be "For the Government." Better still, "For the Swamp."

I believe there was a people's party in the past, and I found that it was merged into the Democratic Party...in 1896. It hated banks and landowners then, as Democrats still do today, and after all these years, they all still call these ideas "progressive." Whatever you want to say about "for the people" as a slogan, one thing is for sure: it's not new.

Hitler was also "for the people":

Volkswagen is a car company from Germany. The word volkswagen means "People's car" in German. ... It was started in the 1930s, at the request of the country's leader, Adolf Hitler[.]

Democrats should be so proud of themselves.

Now, if Democrats are really serious about this, I can think of many campaign ads that the FTP party can run that will cause voters to give the Democrats the blue wave they dream about. Here are some suggestions for bringing out their true thinking:

Letting people and businesses keep more of their own money will cause Armageddon.

The government needs the crumbs and spends the money better than you do. They need your crumbs so they can have bigger sandwiches.

Work is degrading; it is better to give people a universal basic income.

Socialism is so much more effective than capitalism in moving people up the economic ladder.

We believe in freedom of choice as long as it is not choice on health care, energy, or schools.

We know how to stifle speech we don't like through the IRS.

We are the party that believes that one death by a gun is too many and all gun-owners must be subjected to more regulations.

The FTP party is the party that believes that no one is above the law, with only a few exceptions. Those would be powerful members of the FTP party and illegal aliens. Oh, well.

Politicians who are in the FTP party can always count on money from a convicted felon, worldwide meddler, and filthy rich billionaire, George Soros.

They can also count on most of the media just repeating what they say and ignoring what they actually do because we all know that words mean more than deeds, don't we?

People who feel enlightened and want to join the FTP party should be motivated by the following quotes, starting with the top Democrat, Hillary Clinton:

You can take Trump supporters and put them in two big baskets. There are what I would call the deplorables – you know, the racists and the haters, and the people who are drawn because they think somehow he's going to restore an America that no longer exists.

Then let's look at the Democratic Party's architect of Obamacare, Jonathan Gruber:

"Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage," Gruber said. "And basically, call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever, but basically that was really, really critical for the thing to pass."

Don't forget Obama's deputy national security adviser, Ben Rhodes, who sold the Iran deal to the public through his famous "echo chamber." Wikipedia has the reference:

In a controversial profile in the New York Times Magazine, Rhodes was quoted "deriding the D.C. press corps and boasting of how he created an 'echo chamber' to market the administration's foreign policy," including the international nuclear agreement with Iran.

There was also this guy, a Democrat who didn't think farmers are fit for congressional office, because, well, they are farmers, without his law degree. According to the Washington Post:

While speaking at a fundraiser in Texas, Rep. Bruce Braley (D-Iowa) called Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) – who Braley hopes to join in the upper chamber in 2015 – a "farmer from Iowa who never went to law school," according to a video released by the conservative super PAC America Rising. Today is also National Agriculture Day.

I look forward to the fall campaign and the ads for MAGA versus FTP.