The indictment does not charge that any member of the Trump campaign was involved with the Russians. Rod Rosenstein said the Russian hacking of the DNC and release of emails had no effect on the 2016 election. If there were any evidence of Trump involvement with the Russian hacking, then surely it would have been in this indictment.

Robert Mueller's indictment of twelve Russians for hacking the DNC's computers and releasing emails and documents is the latest and best reason to end the Mueller investigation.

The authorization for Mueller's appointment states:

b) The Special Counsel is authorized to conduct the investigation confirmed by then-FBI Director James B. Comey in testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on March 20, 2017, including: (i) any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump; and (ii) any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation; and (iii) any other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a).

So no links, no coordination, no collusion, and no effect on the election.

Mueller's indictment of Paul Manafort deals with financial issues from 2005 that have nothing to do with Trump and the election. The indictment of General Flynn has nothing to do with the election, and Flynn's plea should be withdrawn and charges dismissed.

The charge that Russians hacked the DNC computers should have been and should now be investigated by the FBI. We now know that because of Peter Strzok and the corrupt FISA warrants based on the Hillary-paid for dossier, the Obama FBI did not conduct a fair, honest investigation.

But now, Lisa Page and James Baker resigned; Bruce Ohr was demoted; Andrew McCabe was fired; Peter Strzok was removed from the FBI investigation and demoted; and, most importantly, Comey was fired.

Since these persons are no longer involved in the investigation, the FBI should be able to conclude the investigation. The results then should be made public and action taken, if necessary, by the president and Congress, such as sanctions.

The Russian hacking of the DNC is not a matter for a political prosecutor like Mueller, with a staff of Hillary- and Obama-supporters masquerading as investigating attorneys in search of a crime or misdeed to pin on Trump. Again, collusion, links, and coordination are not crimes for a prosecutor to investigate.

The timing of the release of the indictment is further evidence that the Mueller investigation is politically motivated to damage Trump. It was released during the week of the Strzok testimony that highlighted the corrupt Obama FBI-DOJ investigation. Worse, it was released on the eve of President Trump's visit to Britain and to meet Putin. This allowed the Dems and media to continually demand that President Trump raise this issue with Putin. Evidently, the Dems and media have forgotten, or do not care, that because Mueller chose to criminally indict the Russians, they are presumed innocent under our Constitution.

Now the Dems and media and the McCain-Bush Republicans are upset because President Trump said at the press conference with Putin that he questioned the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence agencies about the Russian "interference."

Given what we have learned about the efforts of the Obama FBI, the Obama DOJ, and Clapper and Brennan, all working to undermine Trump and help Hillary, it is more than reasonable to question the findings of this bunch that constituted our "intelligence" services. The Dems and media routinely challenged and questioned the findings of our CIA regarding the weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. But now this same bunch acts shocked that President Trump questions the conclusions about Russian interference.

Russians hacked the DNC, with no effect on the election, to release information about Hillary that we already knew. It did not involve the Trump campaign. This is the bottom line of the Mueller investigation. We knew this before the Mueller investigation.

There is no charge of "links and/or coordination" with the Trump campaign because there is no evidence of it. End this waste of taxpayer funds.