What could Lisa Page testify to about the appointment of Mueller?

The lovebird-turned-songbird mght be able to sing a lot more about the appointment of Robert Mueller than most people realize.

We know that Lisa Page is testifying honestly and frankly, according to public comments made by members of the House Judiciary Committee that heard two days of testimony from her. We know only a little about what she said, but according to John Solomon of The Hill, she explained a tweet from Peter Strzok to her following the Mueller appointment, "There's no big there there":

Page, during a closed-door interview with lawmakers, confirmed in the most pained and contorted way that the message in fact referred to the quality of the Russia case, according to multiple eyewitnesses.

The admission is deeply consequential. It means Rosenstein unleashed the most awesome powers of a special counsel to investigate an allegation that the key FBI officials, driving the investigation for 10 months beforehand, did not think was "there."

A correspondent deeply familiar with the operations of the FBI emailed me a fascinating perspective on what Page may know about the Mueller appointment:

One aspect that Solomon doesn't mention that, I think, is important--or could be down the line: 5/9/17 - Comey, Director FBI, fired ANDREW MCCABE BECOMES ACTING DIRECTOR, FBI 5/17/17 - Mueller appointed by Rosenstein 5/19/17 - Strzok and Page text about joining Mueller team McCabe would have had ENORMOUS input into Rosenstein's decision to appoint Mueller -- McCabe would have been the voice of the FBI in that regard. Rosenstein would have turned to McCabe for the FBI's position on anything concerning these matters, and McCabe would have provided the FBI's opinion to Rosenstein -- WHETHER THERE WAS A "THERE" THERE. Page was McCabe's legal adviser up to 5/9/17. As such, you have to assume that Page would be VERY familiar with McCabe's views in this regard. It's true that once McCabe became Acting Director, FBI, he would be advised by lawyers like James A. Baker, but as a practical matter his views re a Special Counsel would certainly have been formed well before he became Acting Director--and Page would have been VERY familiar with those views, with the strategy that the FBI intended to pursue with regard to President Trump. She would also have been familiar--I'd rate the probability at near 100%--with McCabe's famous statement: "First we fuck Flynn, then we fuck Trump." With Page cooperating, McCabe is in deep legal jeopardy -- or, as we liked to say, deep shit. Nor would I like to be in Rosenstein's shoes.

Time will tell.