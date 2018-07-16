Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one very low-information voter on Israel and Palestinians

Good thing she never met Bill Buckley, because on PBS's current version of his old show, Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, she came out looking like an idiot.

Twenty-eight-year-old socialist sensation Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't all that, you know, ummm, up on the news.

Seriously, watch this:

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks Israel, calls them the occupiers of Palestine.



When pressed on what she meant she struggled to give an answer and then admitted she does not know what she is talking about. pic.twitter.com/e3Uq1eupD3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 16, 2018

Daily Wire's Ryan Saavedra spotted the embarrassing exchange, writing:

New York socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacked Israel in a recent interview on PBS's "Firing Line," calling them the occupiers of Palestine and later admitting that she has no idea what she is talking about regarding Israel. Ocasio-Cortez's remarks came in response to a question from host Margaret Hoover, who asked her to explain comments she made about Israel after she attacked them for defending themselves against an attack from Hamas terrorists. Ocasio-Cortez, who called the shooting a "massacre," said that she thinks that Israel has the right to "exist," adding, "but I also think that what people are starting to see, at least, in the occupation of Palestine, is just an increasing crisis of humanitarian condition. And that, to me, is just where I tend to come from on this issue."

It got worse when she got asked what she thought was going on, until the point where the Boston University graduate with the economics degree said she isn't an "geopolitical expert."

A couple of conclusions can be drawn from this.

One: She's just like most typical Millennials in that she doesn't know anything at all about the news, having come from a generation that never read newspapers. Her "umms" and "duhs" and hesitations make that embarrassingly clear.

Two: She's not going to be a great talent in Congress, making our laws, including laws that pertain to Israel. Imagine being Israel and watching this and thinking about how this dimwit would be voting in decisions about the fate of their country. Nobody will envy them.

Three: She's kind of an election dummy, too. If you live in New York City, with its large Jewish population that, whether left or right, holds an intense interest in Israeli affairs, having views this shallow and ignorant is going to lose a few votes if for nothing else that people will stay home. And the Jewish population most certainly extends to the Bronx and Queens, as she should well know.

Four is the matter of how easy it will be for her socialist masters and sponsors to manipulate her. They'll pull her and have her speak out like something on a puppet string, because it's obvious she doesn't know what she is talking about.

This paints one sorry picture. It also puts us on alert to expect more dumb statements from the "it girl" of Democratic Party politics.