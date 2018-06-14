To Trump's critics: Where's the beef?

Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign and particularly since Donald Trump's electoral victory and subsequent inauguration, NeverTrumps across the political spectrum have been hysterically decrying the existential threat the president poses to, variously, our economy , " our American values ," the " international order " (to the extent that one may be true, it's about time someone did!), our security alliances, and democracy itself . Bill Maher, caring and wise leftist that he is, longs for a recession , as that offers the best chance of getting rid of Trump. Who needs all those stinking jobs, anyway? A befuddled George Soros recently observed that " everything that could go wrong " has indeed come to pass, and moreover, he is certain that Donald Trump is "willing to destroy the world." Oh, and lest you haven't heard, Trump is a racist, sexist, xenophobe, homophobe, Hitler, fascist (a word that has lost all meaning in modern popular discourse), and the dumbest man ever to be elected president .

Yet in all of these dire warnings and assertions, precious little evidence for such eschatological claims is ever offered, even as all data to the contrary are studiously ignored. Indeed, the only proof that his critics conclusively, if inadvertently, demonstrate is that they really, really, really dislike the guy. So keep an eye out for the next time a liberal friend makes some variation of apocalyptic declaration about the man who has created a global high-end real estate empire; won the presidency against all odds, with 93% of the mainstream media acting as cheerleaders for his opponent; and passed major tax reform and directed targeted regulatory reform that has ignited the economy and wage growth after eight stagnant years of sub-par performance. Now he is on the verge of remaking the global order so that it works better for America, as well as the rest of the world. You might want to ask that friend, "What precisely is your basis for such a claim?" One hundred bucks says that all you will get back is some version of "because...Trump!" As annoying as that fact-free perspective may be, those of us who live in the real world may take heart: America is becoming great again, right before our eyes.