A big reason why Soros was rejected so badly in the polls last week

The power of a Trump endorsement is the topic du jour in the election news, but the other big story we learned from this past week's primaries is that George Soros was soundly rejected in his bid to rig the district attorneys' races in California. His creepy little pawns in his project to get leftist soft-on-crime D.A.s elected across the state lost in nearly all instances. Voters like me voted for anything that wasn't backed by Soros, given the loathsomeness of his agenda. This wasn't just confined to solidest conservative voters in the state; the rejection was pan-political. Now we have a whiff of the why. Here's the headline: "Car Burglaries, Shoplifting Crimes Jump After Prop 47 Vote."

And here's the fill: SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) – California voters' decision to reduce penalties for drug and property crimes in 2014 contributed to a jump in car burglaries, shoplifting and other theft, researchers reported. Larcenies increased about 9 percent by 2016, or about 135 more thefts per 100,000 residents than if tougher penalties had remained, according to results of a study by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California released Tuesday. Who was it who brought us this execrable law that has caused crime to shoot through the roof in California, under the sweet-sounding buzzword of "sentencing reform"? None other than George Soros himself, who, together with his foundation buddies, shelled out $14 million to get the hellish measure passed, letting criminals off on the streets with zero accountability for their petty crimes that lower the quality of life for law-abiding people. Because we who are the victims are somehow are not supposed to be upset about petty crimes, we are supposed to look away and dismiss them as some problem of petit bourgeois people who are just too attached to their stuff. This 2014 Los Angeles Times report says Soros and his buddies were able to legally hide their involvement in financing this measure that has since wrought such hell on voters, acting as the shadowy forces pulling the puppet strings of their little minion "sentencing reform" activists and all their disgusting sob stories. They have a stunning chart of how the organizational octopus worked in this must-see graph here. That's how we got Proposition 47, which has brought us stepped up auto-boosting and other quality of life crimes, oh, so predictably euphemized and sold as "sentencing reform." The voters fell for it, and now they are paying the price as the local lowlifes commit crimes against them with abandon, and police hands are tied. That's the Soros agenda up close: stick it to the middle-class guy, who wants to be able to walk down the street without getting robbed and at least be able to put a crook in jail for it if it happens. That's a bridge too far for the Open Society Foundation crowd, which wants life for such voters to be hellish and short, the same way it's done in Caracas. Soros and his rich elites, in their gated communities with armed bodyguards, endure no such hellishness as car break-ins, and they reinforce their class distinctions from the hoi polloi through this freedom from fear. They probably consider it a means of controlling us, actually, same way Hugo Chávez used unchecked crime as his way of controlling Venezuela's middle class and poor. Death squads, outsourced to crooks, as it happened. It's beyond appalling, and based on Tuesday's primaries, apparently, voters have caught on to it. No wonder hardcore Republican John Cox won the second spot in California's gubernatorial nomination slate – and no wonder the grand old man of California Democratic machine politics, the cunning, un-illusioned, and un-stupid Willie Brown, warned Democrats that Cox represents trouble for them. No wonder there was no blue wave out here in the bluest of states. In fact, there was an emerging red tide. This quality of life issue, with car break-ins and other disgusting crimes skyrocketing, is prime material for a Republican resurgence in California and should be used unsparingly as the campaign heats up. Anti-Soros ads work, and now there is a doozy of one waiting to be made and broadcast. Voters have already rejected Soros's little pawns. Now the tinder is dry for rejecting the whole slimy Soros agenda of letting crooks out of jail for free.