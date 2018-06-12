Trump's statesmanship surprise

Nobody knew. None of us saw it. Among his biggest supporters, maybe a handful suspected it. Many of us expected the economic renewal of the U.S. to happen. Many of us foresaw a significant roll back of Saint Barack's horrid, destructive agenda. A lot of us hoped for a major push back on the left.

None of us, no one I have read, no one I know, expected Donald Trump to be a giant in foreign policy. No one expected him to reshape the world. Yet Donald Trump, in a short time, is doing so.

That was supposed to be one of the reasons to vote against him. He had no foreign policy experience. He did not understand the world. He was going to lead us into wars. He would be taken advantage of by our enemies. He would ruin our alliances. He would be a rube. A bumpkin. An embarrassment. That was what we were told.

Well. Guess what, NeverTrumps! You were so wrong, desperately wrong. Your shame should be bottomless. Bill Kristol, Max Boot, all of you stand up and please voluntarily go into the stocks and throw rotten veggies at yourselves. You should be ashamed to speak. Yep, the entire left-leaning foreign policy establishment as well. All of you.

I did not expect this, never saw this as one of Trump's strengths. Nonetheless, we have not seen a better, more fruitful, and more capable foreign policy than this administration since the great Ronald Reagan.

Here are some of his accomplishments:

He has succeeded in having North Korea agree (document signed today here) to complete denuclearization. The North Koreans have destroyed their main nuclear testing site. They have given us three hostages without the plane loads of cash the Iranians got. North Korea is considering ending the long war with its southern neighbor. So much has happened with this story, it's close to as big and consequential a historical event as the coming down of the wall in Berlin and the fall of the Soviet Union. We won't know for a while. But for the first time in our lifetimes, there is a genuine negotiation to deal with the nuclear nightmare that the North Koreans have brought the world in the past decades.

The decimation of ISIS. In less than one year, their caliphate dreams have been shattered, their bases of operation destroyed.

The realignment of the Middle East. Most nations are choosing to ally together against Iran, and with us. Even Saudi Arabia is a clear ally, and of *gasp* Israel, too.

Israel is a stronger ally than ever. We have moved our embassy to Jerusalem.

Trump's success in connecting with the premier of China.

His dropping of the TPP deal, and subsequent current individual negotiations with the Pacific countries, such as Japan and South Korea.

His current renegotiation with Canada and Mexico on NAFTA.

His clear connection with Macron of France and the upcoming prime minister of Italy.

His clear words to the G7 this week that America will no longer be the piggy bank to the world.

His clear message to the globalist elites that we will not succumb to their foolish nonsensical wastefulness of the (so-called) Paris Climate Accord.

His pulling out of the disastrous Iran nuclear deal. He is clearly signaling to those in Iran who oppose the mullahs that he will, unlike the ugly American Barack Obama, support them if they take the lead in getting rid of those medieval tyrants. He is forging a potent alliance against them.

He has effectively signaled Assad and Putin that they will not be able to get away with the things they did so easily under the former disastrous Obama administration.

Now, let me take a hard poke at the leftist crazies who are the mainstream media. When virtually all of them celebrated the demise of the Korean summit some weeks ago, it was a sad sight to behold. People who should have been yearning for a peaceful solution to the North Korean saga of the last decades decided to cheer when it looked like the summit was off. So-called journalists named Mika, Rachel, Joe, Andrew, and Jake literally every leftist journalist, cheered because the deal appeared to have gone south. No more talk of a Peace Prize, they all cackled. See, we told you Trump was way over his head, didn't we?

Well, when I first read the letter from Trump calling off the summit, it was crystal-clear to me, and anyone paying attention, that Trump was negotiating. He knew what he was doing, and he was several moves ahead of everyone else (as usual). 'Twas obvious as the nose in front of any Democrat operative pretending to be a journalist's face. Did they not read The Art of the Deal? Do these fake news-purveyors never tire of being wrong or losing?

I think not.

Unlike their hero Barack O, the feckless one, the one who gave everything away to whichever country he was negotiating with, Trump actually excels at negotiation. He negotiates from strength. He knows what he wants from a deal and pushes for it until it's a deal that is worthwhile having.

So here we are. The same journalistic fools who gloated in the early calling off of the summit are again caterwauling to their audience just how Trump is unprepared, how he knows nothing, how he's going to get us in a terrible deal with the brilliant adversary Kim Jong-un.

It's all they know. You'd think someone would take a hook like at the old vaudeville shows and yank them off the stage. But no, the news industry is determined to entirely destroy itself. They are determined to make fools of themselves one more time. Determined to undermine their own sanity by promising Trump will fail. Again.

Will the last people who watch our so called "news" media, the last to leave the building please turn off the lights?

As Americans, we can be certain Trump will not sell us out. Whether this summit succeeds in actually changing North Korea and denuclearizing the peninsula, we won't really know for a while. What we do know is that no other American leader has succeeded in getting this far. What we do know is that Trump as foreign policy expert will continue to surprise us and the world.

Enjoy it while you can. We've not seen a foreign policy team this good at realigning the word since Reagan.

One remarkable surprise.