What if the Democrats had accepted Trump's 'ceasefire'?

Someone must have been thinking about the Trump-Clinton feud when they came up with that phrase.

My favorite English phrase is "be careful what you wish for", or things may look a lot different tomorrow once you get what you want today.

Back in November 2016, President elect Trump answered a question about "Lock her up" or the chant from campaign rallies. He basically said let's move on:

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday backed away from his campaign pledge to have former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton investigated and jailed. Mr. Trump said during an interview with the New York Times that he doesn't feel strongly about the issue and doesn't want to hurt the Clintons.

I recall the moment and praised President Trump for looking forward rather than backward. After all, we are in the U.S., and we don't put the loser in jail, as often happens in "banana republics."

Sadly, the Democrats did not seize on the moment and begin planning for 2018. I guess that they were so angry and declared war on the new president.

It was stupid and counterproductive. And it's likely to end up a lot different than they thought back then.

The latest is that the FBI may have infiltrated the Trump campaign. If true, Watergate will be remembered as a "G" movie compared to this:

Following demands by President Donald Trump for the Justice Department to investigate his claim that his campaign had been "infiltrated or surveilled" by the FBI, the agency on Monday directed the Inspector General to probe those accusations. "The Department has asked the Inspector General to expand the ongoing review of the FISA application process to include determining whether there was any impropriety or political motivation in how the FBI conducted its counterintelligence investigation of persons suspected of involvement with the Russian agents who interfered in the 2016 presidential election," Department of Justice spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement.

Well, isn't that interesting?

How will this end? Let me say two things about it:

1) it will likely end poorly for Mr. Comey and a few others connected with the Obama administration. Just ask Mr. McCabe. And more importantly,

2) We would not be taking about much of this, from Russian collusion to the unmasking of U.S. citizens, if the Democrats had accepted the President-elect's offer to move on.

So be careful about destroying the other guy because you may end up destroying yourself.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.