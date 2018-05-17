Things are not looking good for Democrats

President Donald Trump’s election has exposed a number of things about the Democratic Party. The most damaging and possibly irreparable is the glaring fact that the Party has not had a clear message to run on since John F. Kennedy. When candidate Donald Trump came down those escalators in Trump Tower, declared his candidacy and laid out his plan for Making America Great Again, I knew that all of the candidates on both sides were going to have a problem with communicating their messages. Never in my lifetime had I heard a candidate present such a clear message and well thought-out plan. Mr. Trump’s platform was free of clichés and left no questions about the issues he saw that needed to be fixed. For the past fifty years, Democrats have been able to win elections with identity politics by separating victims into aggrieved groups. With everyone focused on how badly his or her group has been discriminated against, no one even noticed all the jobs that had been shipped overseas. The black Democrat race baiters running the inner cities plied their constituents with welfare and distracted them with speeches about rich whitey so that no one noticed that the infrastructure hasn’t been repaired in fifty years. After a year of a highly successful Trump Presidency, many Americans in every demographic slice are now awake and taking notice.

Even with over 90% of media coverage negative, the liberal media was not able to distract the American people from noticing President Trump’s many accomplishments. After a year of undeniable success from the Trump Administration, the Democratic Party still does not have a clear message to run on. If that’s not bad enough, a recent poll shows that 22% of black men now support President Trump after rapper Kayne West tweeted his backing. In fact, the past couple of weeks have not been good for black Democrats. With black unemployment at historical lows and millions leaving the food stamp rolls, the poverty pimps do not have a message. Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) had a meltdown on the House floor when an articulate strong unyielding Rep Mike Kelly (R-PA) correctly called her out for her divisive agenda. She was so triggered that she publicly admitted her dislike for the phrase “Make America Great.” Black filmmaker Spike Lee is so angered that his racist America narrative is not working that he launched a profanity-filled tirade against President Trump at the Cannes Film Festival. Since there are just not enough incidents of racist white cops racially profiling blacks, a so-called pastor and President of the South Carolina Chapter of the NAACP outright lied about being racially profiled in a Facebook post. He deleted the post after the body cam footage was released to the public. Contact the author at patdickson@earthlink.net. Follow me on twitter@Patrici15767099.