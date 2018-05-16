Bodycam footage documents NAACP state president lied about racial profiling

Me: hello sir how can I help you

The president of the NAACP in South Carolina has been exposed as a liar falsely claiming racially motivated police misbehavior. In a Facebook post, since deleted, Rev. Jerrod Moultrie published this purported dialogue of a traffic stop that occurred on April 13, in Timmonsville, South Carolina. Blue Lives Matter captured the post before deletion:

Officer: I am stopping you cause you fail to put on a turn signal and do you have any drugs in the car Me: sir how would you know If I used my tum signal when you was approaching me as I turn and is there any drugs in your car? Officer: License and registration Me:sir can I take off my seat belt and get it Officer: sure Me: (as i open glove box i said )sir this is a new car i just purchased and all ! have is bill of sale, insurance card and registration from car I am transferring tags Officer: ok where you work and who car is this and why you in this neighborhood Me: sir I am a pastor and I live in the house on the left Officer:And I guess I am the bill gates Me: sir what's the problem Officer: I ask who car for the last time and why you in this neighborhood Me: I told you for last time who car and where I live.( as my neighborhood starts to come out there house) By the way sir can I speak to your supervisor Officer: walks away with my information When he returned he said did you know your tags comes back to another vehicle Me: sir I just explain this to you Officer: you need to park this vehicle and never drive it till you get this straight with DMV Me: sir I have purchased multiple vehicles and never heard this now officer and I start fussing cause I said well i will be driving my car sir and anyt time I want Officer: I am waming you to not drive this car till tags get straight and just know I am doing you a favor tonight not taking you to jail or writing you a ticket Me: sir you might be doing your Self a favor but you certainly not doing me a favor. The reverend finished off his post by saying that his wife and baby were in the back seat, but still he was profiled and accused of having drugs. "Guess I can't be a pastor and can't drive a Mercedes Benz and live in a nice neighborhood," Rev. Moultrie said. "...someone needs to answer for this behavior and this officer will."

Poor Rev. Moultrie was a victim of racial profiling, if you believe this account. But I guess he didn't realize that the officer was wearing a body camera that recorded the entire incident. Here is the video:

If you don't want to take nearly 4 minutes to watch the entire encounter, here is a summary from the Raleigh News & Observer:

The encounter between Moultrie and Miles is different than what Moultrie described, based on police body camera footage released by the Timmonsville Police Department. In the video, Miles identifies himself with Timmonsville police and asks for Moultrie's license, registration and proof of insurance. As Moultrie is unfolding paperwork, the officer asks, "Now you don't own the motor vehicle?" "Yes, sir, I just transferred," Moultrie replied as he hands him what appears to be a receipt for the vehicle. The officer repeats Moultrie's statement about transferring tags and then asks for Moultrie's name as he hands him the registration for the previous vehicle. Then the officer asks for Moultrie's license and tells him why he stopped him. "The reason I'm coming in contact with you is that whenever you took that left right here, you didn't signal. Okay. That's the only reason I'm coming in contact with you. Okay?" After Moultrie gives Miles his license, the officer heads back to his patrol car, the body camera footage shows. In the patrol car, the officer checks the registration, which he tells dispatch is for a 1992 GMC Sierra. When the officer returns to Moultrie's car, he tells him to try to not drive the car until he has the proper registration, the body camera footage shows. When Moultrie tells Miles he bought the car recently and switched the tags, the officer interrupts him to say he needs to go to a DMV in South Carolina to ask why the tags are still registered to the truck. "I switched the tags from the truck to the car," Moultrie told the officer, while gesturing to the receipt of the Mercedes. "They told me a DMV – the dealer put that on there, that showed the tags gonna be transferred. And all I need to do is keep this registration in there and this bill that's here." "They told you wrong," the officer responded. "You've got to have the proper documentation in your motor vehicle that actually matches the car that you're operating on South Carolina highways." The officer then hands him back his license, tells him to wear his seatbelt and drive safely, the body camera footage shows. Based on the body camera footage, the officer never asked Moultrie if he had drugs in the car nor why he was driving in that area.

Unless someone is able to prove that the footage was altered, the NAACP must remove Moultrie from his position and expel him from the organization if it wishes to have any credibility in future accusations of the police. Otherwise, this incident can be raised to discredit future complaints.

Will it?

I am not holding my breath.

Body cameras are turning out to be at least as useful in uncovering false complaints about police as in documenting police misbehavior.