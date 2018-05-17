The left is apoplectic over a girl, a white dress, and an AR-10

I have no apologies for my graduation photos. As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don't have to be. pic.twitter.com/5CKmQobrMb

Kaitlin Marie celebrated her graduation from Kent State by posing with an AR-10. She stated that she wants the right to defend herself. She further schools people in the fact that an AR-10 is no more an "assault rifle" than a pistol, not having the ability to fire on automatic.

This is the liberal nightmare: an attractive, articulate woman not only standing up for the right to bear arms, but actually modeling with her weapon! Marie is actually making the exercise of Second Amendment rights fashionable, which is why she is such a danger to the left.

Predictably, liberals simply can't understand the difference between a criminal having a firearm and a law-abiding citizen carrying one:

The whole point is you can’t fight violence with violence. Making guns more common isn’t going to decrease gun violence. It’s common sense. — Justin (@lerchyy) May 16, 2018

The good guy with a gun is a myth. The idea that you’d be able to do anything with a public shooter other than maybe shoot a bystander or get shot yourself by police is idiotic.

This isn’t the old west.

You’re not Annie Oakley.

Welcome to reality. — 300 Lizards in a Trench Coat (@bajablastnmyass) May 16, 2018

A white student at a school with a gun. How original. ðŸ¤£ — William Thotspear (@WiliamThospear) May 15, 2018

I think what Marie is doing is the very best way to fight for our Second Amendment rights in the court of public opinion. For liberals in big cities, it is a cultural thing: they simply aren't used to seeing people carrying weapons. The more citizens of all walks of life post photos of themselves with their weapons, the more accepted it will be.

For once, I agree with the left – I want to see a lot of diversity. I want to see photos of young men with guns, women with guns, black people with guns, Hispanics with guns, Asians with guns, Jews with guns, all smiling role models who will normalize and even popularize the idea of gun ownership.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.