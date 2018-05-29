Saving Tommy Robinson (and English civilization)

Make no mistake: the entire U.K. government and establishment are committed to cultural suicide, by surrender to jihad, allowing no criticism of the spread of sharia law in Britain, and suppressing those who dare expose the costs. Recall that talk show host Michael Savage has been banned from Britain for supposedly causing "unrest" by remarks critical of jihad. He cannot be jailed, but Tommy Robinson can.

Tommy Robinson faces the near certainty of assassination while being held in the general prison population at Hull Prison, following his arrest outside the courthouse in Leeds, where he was making a video about the trial of a Muslim grooming gang underway inside. (For background, see this and this .) Thanks to the gag order preventing the British press from reporting on his case, only help from overseas can bring pressure and raise funds for his defense.

An American Thinker contributor currently visiting London emails this morning:

I am staying in London and saw a small protest on Monday near 10 Downing Street. I have seen nothing on TV or in the papers.

FWIW, SKYNews has been running a story on Rotherham on multiple shows. Same story, same reporter but edited differently to create a different package. It's not like I am sitting in my hotel watching TV, but I have seen this three times. I am sure the most Brits know about Rotherham.

Sadly, my guess is most Brits (or at least Londoners) probably support his arrest. These people seem to value order over freedom. And the PC tone of their news broadcasts, even supposedly right-wing SKYNews, makes our MSM look right of center.

I like London. But the older I get the more I think that culturally these folks would be OK with a benign dictator running the show. It's probably no accident that some [of the] best fiction ever written about living under soft or semi-hard tyranny or dystopia – Huxley, Orwell, maybe Wells – was written by people who called London home.

At The Rebel Media, for which Robinson wrote, Ezra Levant has established a legal defense fund for Tommy and makes the case for his innocence.

You can watch the entire incident of Tommy approaching the courthouse and getting arrested below. It is complete – an hour and 15 minutes long:

On Friday, May 25, Tommy was reporting from outside the courthouse in Leeds, where an accused Muslim rape gang was on trial for repeatedly raping British girls as young as eleven years old. Tommy was broadcasting on Facebook, from his cell phone. Tommy was very careful: He did not set foot on the court precinct.

He did not call the men "rapists", but rather called them "accused rapists".

In no way did he interfere with the trial, which was on its final day.

When Tommy mentioned the names of the accused rapists, he was reading from a BBC website – so the names were clearly public information, on the state broadcaster. Tommy did nothing wrong. But suddenly, seven police officers swarmed Tommy and threw him in the back of a police van. They said he was causing a disturbance, which is absurd – he was by himself on the street, with only a cameraman and a friend. But it got worse. Much worse. Within hours, Tommy was summoned before the judge. Tommy's long-time lawyer was not informed of this. Rather, the court appointed a lawyer who didn't know Tommy and wasn't an expert in the specialized law of contempt of court. In a matter of minutes, Tommy was sent to prison – with a 13-month sentence. He is now in HM Prison Hull, a brutal facility near Leeds. A 13-month prison sentence for Tommy is tantamount to a death sentence – every Muslim criminal in prison will be trying to murder him. They've tried before. The only alternative is for Tommy to request to be put into solitary confinement – but no-one can live that way, locked up without any human contact for 23 hours a day. Not for a year straight.

There is some hope for Tommy:

The Rebel is based in Canada, but we also have a registered UK corporation, with more than 150,000 UK customers, and a UK staff. So our UK company has legal standing to go to court on behalf of the British people. We have hired an outstanding lawyer who has worked with Tommy before – Daniel Berke, the lawyer who took the case of Chelsey Wright, the girl from Sunderland who suffered so brutally at the hands of a predator. I have spoken with Daniel, and he believes this is an important case, and he is already working on the emergency application. It's shocking that it falls to us – a small, independent, Internet-based news company – to fight for freedom of the press and open courts in the United Kingdom. Where is the BBC, or Sky, or any of the tabloids that so love to skewer Tommy when it suits them? Where are the organizations like Amnesty International or Reporters Without Borders, coming to the aid of a citizen journalist who was arrested and sentenced faster than in any dictatorship? I guess it falls to us. Because Tommy's legal case isn't just about him. It's about all of us – and our freedom to have honest, public conversations about the threat of mass Muslim migration, gang rapes, and the Islamification of the west If you want to help us crowdfund this court challenge to the gag order, please make a donation below. Note that this is separate from Tommy Robinson's own case – this is simply to pay for challenging the publication ban in the UK. It is hard to estimate how much it will cost, but my experience tells me it will be approximately £20,000. Right now, Tommy's family and lawyer are still huddling and coming up with a strategy. Let us give them their space. But in the meantime, let's go to court to lift the publication ban on this horrific story. I truly believe that if the British people learned what happened to Tommy Robinson on Friday, it would awaken within them the instincts of freedom and the rule of law that has been the British heritage since the Magna Carta.

If you wish to contribute, please go to this page and scroll down.