Tommy Robinson arrested in England while reporting on trial of Muslim grooming gang

The co-founder of EDL [i] livestreamed ‘reports’ from outside Leeds Crown Court for an hour this morning. He showed men entering the court on Facebook until he was approached by officers telling him to stop. In a separate video, the far-right activist is filmed being led away by police, arresting him for an alleged breach of the peace and incitement. He’s heard asking one of his supporters: ‘Can you get me a solicitor?

Tommy Robinson, a well-known political activist warning of the dangers of Islamic extremism, was arrested Friday while doing a live-feed report online about the trial of Muslim gang members accused of grooming young girls for a prostitution ring. Metro UK reports:

‘This is ridiculous, I haven’t said a word. I’ve done nothing.’ He’s then filmed asking the police officers if he’s being arrested on ‘contempt of court’. Before he’s bundled into the van, he says: ‘Someone laid their hand and assaulted me outside court. ‘Other people have sworn at me and threatened me about my mother and here I am being arrested for saying nothing.’

A tweet from Nick Monroe captures a now-deleted tweet from Caolan Robertson in which he reports that Tommy Robinson was sentenced to 13 months in prison, which would imply either a ridiculously speedy trial or no trial at all. This sentence has not been confirmed in any reports that I can find, although Ezra Levant of Canada's Rebel Media references it in a vidoe embedded at the bottom of this report.

Today Tommy Robinson was arrested and sentenced to 13 months in jail for the simple act of reporting on the grooming gang situation in Britain.



Katie Hopkins has tweeted her fears (shared by many others) that Robinson will be murdered in custody, as he is an object of hate by many Muslims:

Tommy warned us about these rape gangs.



You laughed and called him a racist



Tommy will die in prison at the hands of these gangs.



You will laugh and say it served him right



Then you will remember YOU have a daughter #TommyRobinson https://t.co/CkT9s3UA5i — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 25, 2018

The Rotherham child exploitation scandal referenced in the call Hopkins takes in the video on her tweet was a horrific example of British police deliberately ignoring widespread exploitation of young girls by Muslim gangs. Wikipedia has a summary, and Google will rveal much more on this earlier example of official repression of those who would “disturb the peace” with truthful accounts of misbehavior by Muslims in Britain.

Asmost people know, there is no First Amendment in the UK. Nick Kangadis of the Media Research Center pulls no punches:

The U.K. has become an authoritarian state. While everyone ridiculously fawns over royal weddings, authorities in Britain are arresting people for shedding light on atrocities that the government doesn’t want people to know about.

Here is Ezra Levant's commentary on the arrest:

