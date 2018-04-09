Jimmy Kimmel's boorish 'apology'

Since when do apologies end with a bath of insults? Only when a leftist is involved. So now we have Jimmy Kimmel's non-apology apology to Sean Hannity and the gays that we are supposed to take as 'sincere.' Sorry, not buying. This whole brouhaha followed Kimmel's grotesque imagined verbal pictures on Twitter of Hannity and President Trump engaged in gay sex, following Hannity's callout of the ABC Late Night host for his obnoxious abuse of first lady Melania Trump for not having an accent like his. Hannity didn't seem to have that much trouble wrestling with a pig, but the gays were insulted and there was talk of lost viewership and consumer boycotts. Hence, the "apology." I wrote about it here.

This is the so-called apology that followed from it: re. @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/DMtWJTMsDU — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 8, 2018 What we have here is a non-apology apology, it doesn't even include the word sorry, at least not to Hannity. First, there is Kimmel's doubts about whether Hannity was really sincere in being disgusted at Kimmel's abuse of the first lady's accent, which rings rather jerk-ish, because everyone was disgusted at that. Is being a member of a political party not your own really grounds for making fun of someone's accent? Does Kimmel similarly abuse fellow leftists who speak with accents for having accents? What exactly is an accent other than a marker of being from another place? Why is that grounds for an insult? We all know it stunk. Next, note how Kimmel refuses to ascribe it to his own moral failings in themselves, but calls it 'harmful to our country.' The lefties are doing a lot of this these days - bad for democracy, harmful to our country - it's always so grandiose. Apologies are so monumental because with them in charge, the country is at stake, and with their apologies, they are turning the tide. Sorry, pal, too vainglorious. A simple apology will do, it's what decent people do. Then Kimmel plays the victim, saying he drew a lot of insults and death threats on his wife and daughter after he inserted them into his comedy routine, or rather, political campaigning as it were. Always making it about himself, it seems, as if Hannity hasn't ever gotten death threats from freaks, too, and as if that were relevant to the issue at hand. It's not. Third, there's the doozy of insults that cascade to a climax at the end from Kimmel's orginal premise that Hannity couldn't really be sincere about being disgusted about Kimmel's abuse of Melania Trump for her accent any more than he is, claiming as he does that he still believes it was a "harmless and silly aside" instead of a classless act of boorishness. Kimmel accuses Hannity of using the first lady incident to boost ratings, which of course negates the initial apology, then he throws more fat on the fire by sarcastically wishing Hannity well in his battle for public decency, claiming he's got a "new-found advocacy for women, immigrants," etc. Nobody could mistake that for an apology. You don't end apologies with sarcastic barbs on the guy you are apologizing to. What it resembles is Harvey Weinstein's initial apology, the one where he ended with calls to action against the National Rifle Asssocation, to rouse the lefties and draw attention away from his own transgressions. He's not sorry. He's just sorry he got caught. What a jerk.