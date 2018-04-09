CNN shocker: 2 hosts defend Trump
What on earth is going on at CNN, the most anti-Trump TV operation of all? Has the ratings disaster of chronic third-place status in the cable news ratings provoked some introspection? Or, is reality starting to sink in? I am puzzled, but I expect that conspiracy theorists on the left already are devising scenarios to explain uncharacteristic positions by two of its most prominent hosts.
On Friday, Anderson Cooper took on Trump-hating California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, and shut him down when he attempted to weave an election conspiracy theory. Ryan Saavedra of The Daily Wire caught the moment:
Appearing on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360°," Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) brought up the messages that were discovered between Trump's longtime friend Roger Stone and WikiLeaks as he suggested that the American public was not being told the truth about what happened.
"The larger issue here is, I do not believe that the Trump team, the family, the candidate, and associates like Stone are not coming clean," Swalwell said. "I am here in Muscatine, Iowa, Anderson, talking to voters and what they are saying to me is, ‘just come clean, just tell us the truth so we can better protect the ballot box when we go to vote this November.’”
Cooper wasn’t buying the allegation that votes were changed:
Not only were no votes changed due to "hacking" in the 2016 election, but, as Cooper pointed out, Swalwell's suggestion that there is more to the story than Americans are being told regarding connections between Stone and WikiLeaks, has no factual basis in reality.
“Just for the record, the text exchanges over Twitter and direct message between Stone and WikiLeaks, the ones that have at least been released, and I assume those are the only ones, they don’t really show anything,” Cooper responded.
“It doesn’t seem like there’s any smoking gun there,” Cooper concluded.
Watch here:
CNN's Anderson Cooper shuts down Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell's collusion conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/PPHRcvsPSq— Ryan Saavedra ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@RealSaavedra) April 7, 2018
Yesterday on CNN, Fareed Zakaria kicked off his show with a segment that boldly stated (after a few ritual comments disparaging the POTUS’s tweets): “On one big, fundamental point, Trump is right.”
I suggest that you sit down on a chair with no sharp objects nearby as you watch this video, captured by Soopermexican of The Right Scoop:
What on earth is going on at CNN, the most anti-Trump TV operation of all? Has the ratings disaster of chronic third-place status in the cable news ratings provoked some introspection? Or, is reality starting to sink in? I am puzzled, but I expect that conspiracy theorists on the left already are devising scenarios to explain uncharacteristic positions by two of its most prominent hosts.
On Friday, Anderson Cooper took on Trump-hating California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, and shut him down when he attempted to weave an election conspiracy theory. Ryan Saavedra of The Daily Wire caught the moment:
Appearing on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360°," Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) brought up the messages that were discovered between Trump's longtime friend Roger Stone and WikiLeaks as he suggested that the American public was not being told the truth about what happened.
"The larger issue here is, I do not believe that the Trump team, the family, the candidate, and associates like Stone are not coming clean," Swalwell said. "I am here in Muscatine, Iowa, Anderson, talking to voters and what they are saying to me is, ‘just come clean, just tell us the truth so we can better protect the ballot box when we go to vote this November.’”
Cooper wasn’t buying the allegation that votes were changed:
Not only were no votes changed due to "hacking" in the 2016 election, but, as Cooper pointed out, Swalwell's suggestion that there is more to the story than Americans are being told regarding connections between Stone and WikiLeaks, has no factual basis in reality.
“Just for the record, the text exchanges over Twitter and direct message between Stone and WikiLeaks, the ones that have at least been released, and I assume those are the only ones, they don’t really show anything,” Cooper responded.
“It doesn’t seem like there’s any smoking gun there,” Cooper concluded.
Watch here:
CNN's Anderson Cooper shuts down Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell's collusion conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/PPHRcvsPSq— Ryan Saavedra ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@RealSaavedra) April 7, 2018
Yesterday on CNN, Fareed Zakaria kicked off his show with a segment that boldly stated (after a few ritual comments disparaging the POTUS’s tweets): “On one big, fundamental point, Trump is right.”
I suggest that you sit down on a chair with no sharp objects nearby as you watch this video, captured by Soopermexican of The Right Scoop: