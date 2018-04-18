Environmentalist and climatologist Leonardo DiCpario sets an example

While singer, dancer and all around performer Beyonce reportedly responsibly heated up Coachella with a knockout performance this past week end, renowned climatologist, environmentologist, actor and all around Concerned Citizen, Leonardo DiCaprio wasn't as thoughtful. Leaving one of his many luxurious, energy guzzling homes, he scooted to the event on his fume spewing private plane where the 40+ star enjoyed the company of various women, all well under 30.

“I’ll believe it’s a crisis when the people who keep telling me it’s a crisis start acting like it’s a crisis.” -Glenn Reynolds It is a mark of the moral bankruptcy of the left that "leading by example" is an unfamiliar concept.