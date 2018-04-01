David Hogg, exploited child of Media Matters

Media Matters, with its rapid response to David Hogg's fury at Fox News host Laura Ingraham, (for an insensitive tweet she has since apologized for), has now made the boy's gun control issue into their own mission to shut down the free press . According to the Daily Caller:

Media Matters president Angelo Carusone helped Hogg identify Ingraham’s advertisers Wednesday night. On Thursday, Media Matters published a list of Ingraham’s biggest recent advertisers. Hogg shared the list on Twitter. “If you want to help I would suggest contacting 3-4 of these companies. Lets do this,” he added.

So they've actually hijacked the kid's cause for gun control and are now using him as a puppet to advance their own priorities. With Hogg in a battle with Ingraham for control of the airwaves, nobody's talking about gun control anymore.

Because neither the Ingraham tweet, nor Hogg's egged-on advertiser boycott of her show, has anything now to do with guns.

Ingraham's apology to Hogg was a good faith effort take the topic to gun control, as she included an invitation the kid to come onto her show to express his views, but it turns out he really doesn't care about getting his word out about his cause by expressing his views - he responded to Ingraham with a ransom-style string of outrageous escalating demands, just as terrorists and cartel members do. So instead of getting more word out about gun control, Hogg's doing what the ace tacticians at Media Matters want him to do, which is shut down her program, same as this Soros-funded smear outfit has tried to do with Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Bill O'Reilly, and Glenn Beck, sometimes with success.

He's nothing but a pawn now, a dancing organ grinder's monkey, to the greater Soros agenda. I find it disgusting that they can exploit a child with no knowledge of the greater world out there for their own purposes, not even paying lip service to his causes or his personal concerns. They are exploiting his hurt at not being able to get into the college of his choice, as well as his big microphone in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting at his Florida school. When they are done with him, they will wad him up and throw him away as they always do, and thn move onto the next exploitable young person.

Any questions as to why Sharyl Attkisson, in "The Smear: How Shady Political Operatives and Fake News Control What You See, What You Think, and How You Vote" identified Media Matters as the most repulsive of all smear artists making their living in the Washington Swamp? The only antidote to this is to call out these child exploiters, condemn their sleazy opportunism and willingness to stoop to any dirty deed to win their cause, and expose them.