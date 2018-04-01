The Fake News Follies on local TV stations

Kudos to Steve Franssen, who tweeted a video showing the exact same words being used by local TV stations all across the country, and affiliated with all the networks, disparaging “one-sided news stories plaguing our country.” The “sharing of false and biased news” on social media is a “danger to democracy.” The video is less than two minutes long and becomes hilarious.

Watch as local TV stations across the country present the same script for their independent editorials denouncing fake news spread by social media.

Which is the greater danger: fake news or fake independent media?

Russian propaganda outlet RT has produced a similar video of local new using the same hackneyed script to talk about Easter:

This is what mind control looks like. pic.twitter.com/WVHFy9qDZ0

— Steve Franssen (@SteveFranssen) March 31, 2018

Hat tip: Clarice Feldman