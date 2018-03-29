David Hogg proposes a vast consumer boycott over...his hurt feelings

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg is calling on all his minions to boycott the advertisers of Laura Ingraham's Fox News show after she tweeted something rude about his inability to get into the college of his choice. Obviously, it stung. But back in the old days, boycotts were about important principles. This is just a call to action from a mighty mass movement over...hurt feelings.

Ingraham, a conservative radio host and author, teased Hogg about the 17-year-old's rejections from college. "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it," she tweeted Wednesday with a link to a Daily Wire article. "(Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.)"

...and...

Hogg, who has been outspoken about gun control since 17 of his classmates were shot and killed, responded to Ingraham after her jeers. "Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers ... Asking for a friend," he tweeted. Around 9:30 p.m., he published a list of advertisers, asking his 595,000 followers to call the companies, including Hulu, Liberty Mutual and Sleep Number.

First, let me make clear that I didn't like Laura Ingraham's rude tweet about Hogg's four college rejections. Hogg is an A student, reportedly with a 4.1 GPA, and it had to be painful to learn that that wasn't good enough for four colleges in the University of California's system, even though he had been a resident of the state most of his life. Hogg didn't even apply to the fanciest of them, U.C. Berkeley, and he still got told "no" in all four cases. It's likely he got told "no" because he couldn't pay full out-of-state fees and he is a white male who doesn't stand out. On paper, it seems unlikely that it was his grades, although if he wrote and spelled his admissions essay badly, those grades may have been written off as grade inflation. But that's a big "if." The sad story here is that Hogg wasn't in a favored admissions group and couldn't get into any of the colleges of his choice, and that underlines a problem with colleges rather than with the kid.

My reaction to that is sympathy, not an urge to put him down. Ingraham thought differently, and, given that she got into a fancy school, Dartmouth, it makes her look like a classless bully.

But Hogg's reaction is worse. Since he's a child and a child with a big microphone, he's now trying to leverage his tremendous power and voice to launch a boycott – not over gun control, his vaunted cause, but over his hurt feelings. It makes him look like a snowflake. A boycott of Ingraham would accomplish what, in his vaunted gun control cause? The silencing of an opponent? Who is the classless one now? Despite Hogg's bravado about being too busy trying to change the world and seemingly not caring about not getting into his college of choice, all it shows is that it turns out he really did care about getting into a fancy college, and Ingraham's remarks stung personally, so he is calling for a vast consumer boycott of Ingraham. This, frankly, is wretched.

What he ought to be doing is yawning at Ingraham and snickering over his now bright prospects of getting into the school of his choice. He has already announced he plans to take a "gap year," supposedly to do activism, but I can see the outlines of what he really has in mind: getting into a fancy school based on his activism in the following year.

If so, he is betting correctly. Turns out prestigious universities place an absolute premium on engagement in social justice warrior causes. It's been in the news, and it's widespread among the universities. This is one reason, I suspect, why Hogg got such a big turnout for his gun control cause. Each kid who participated in that can write on his college admissions essay that he engaged in that activism and get brownie points with admissions committees at fancy colleges to ensure admissions. Doing protests is a proven way to stand out from all the other 4.1 GPA applicants, and the word is out.

Hogg should know this, and he should know that with the way colleges work these days, he's a shoe-in for Harvard, or wherever he wants to go. Now that he's calling for boycotts about something so personal as to what college he gets into, he's blowing that social justice warrior capital as a kid would. Pity if he pursues this.