The octogenarian busybody

Former president Jimmy Carter says John Bolton will be a "disaster for America" as national security Adviser. Carter knows about disasters, his presidency having been the worst of its generation, so bad that it wasn't topped until the Obama administration. Carter meddled in foreign policy repeatedly after his one term in office, always with adverse consequences. The Logan Act is aimed specifically at busybody former presidents, but Carter behaves stupidly with full forgiveness. No one knows why. They gave Jimmy a Nobel Prize for Peace, too – just as they did Obama. It cannot escape anyone's notice that the dumber a president or presidential policy, the greater the attention lavished by the left. Actually, it's worse than that – the greater the adulation by the left. These guys who wreck America's standing in the world get Nobels while those who do the real work – Nixon opening China, say, or Reagan or Trump beefing up the military to stand up to Russia – get vilification.

This seems to be the way of the world. Good guys get notoriety, bad guys fame, at least for a while. Winston Churchill was pretty much in disgrace until called upon to save England in WWII. Once that was done, they kicked him to the curb again. Stalin was celebrated by the West until he went so far in the wrong direction that it could no longer be denied. Jimmy Carter's not really a bad guy. He's more like Neville Chamberlain – just has a knack for coming down on the wrong side of every issue. He doesn't lack brain power or information; he lacks common sense and wisdom. That combination makes him unable to learn from his own or others' mistakes. He just keeps coming back with more and worse ideas that deepen his hole. He never gets it, and he wants to drag America down into his hole with him. It's uncharitable to wish the man would just disappear, but there seems no other way we'll be rid of him. He doesn't take hints or even straightforward disagreement. The president who gave us the pseudo-word "nucular" (revived by W. Bush) has made the phrase impervious to reason a standard definition for his presidency. Thankfully, it lasted only four years. We can safely ignore his counsel on John Bolton, as we would from an octogenarian David Hogg.