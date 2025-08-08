Seth Rich: Dead Men Tell No Tales

White collar conspiracy cases are mind-numbing. Murder mysteries with dead bodies and blood are riveting.

The enormity of the Seth Rich case and the Cabal is unimaginable. Our government lied to the American People (See Bongino’s shocked statement). Our sheepdogs, the DOJ, FBI, and CIA, went full Stasi to protect the exposure of the Cabal. The Cabal is a RICO criminal enterprise — organized crime preying on the American people and their money (e.g., USAID — see Don Surber). Further, it was a coup to unseat a sitting president. See my body of work, which includes coverage of the Cabal’s likely involvement in Rich’s murder to conceal its sins.

AUSA Deborah Sines’s statements ring true. She is a dedicated homicide prosecutor with a commendable record, and Metro Police officer Berlin never bought the story that Rich was the victim of a street robbery. I don’t see any reason for him to lie.

I sat up straight in my chair when I saw Michael Isikoff, with a chill running up my spine.

Isikoff is the go-to person for the intel community (I.C.) to peddle disinformation or suppress true stories. The FBI included information from Isikoff’s reporting to support the Russian Collusion narrative. We know now that this was false from a disinformation psy op by the I.C. The FBI knowingly used this illusion in the FISA search warrant affidavits. These FISA surveillance warrants were issued to surveil Trump campaign workers, alleged to be Russian agents in a counter-espionage investigation. The FBI either lied or lied by omission. The real purpose of these warrants was to retarget the counter-espionage investigation to spy on Trump illegally. I would be fired and likely prosecuted if I did this. Why no sanction by the FISA court or the DOJ?

What I found significant and why:

Sines ran into a dead end. She was exhausted from winning another homicide case and retired. Sines went with the narrative that Rich’s death was a botched street robbery. I can empathize with her. It is quite possible that the FBI, with its M.O., fed Sines curated information it wanted her to see. The FBI withheld information that was relevant to Rich’s death. I found Berlin credible.

Isikoff cherry-picked Sines’s statements to support the robbery narrative. Other legacy media were complicit and followed suit by echoing Isikoff’s work. The effect was to kill the likely true story. The Epoch Times, The Gateway Pundit, and the American Thinker have many references to Isikoff’s sleaziness. Legacy media outlets seem only to have glowing reports.

Were the legacy media giving Isikoff a pass?

The FBI used a similar M.O. with Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian disinformation. The FBI first denied having Biden’s laptop. Then it failed to produce the laptop’s information twice when the court ordered the FBI to do so in the FOIA suit brought by attorney Clevenger, as explained in my previous article (this move). The FBI also failed to produce other documents to congressional oversight committees.

The FBI approached Facebook to prebunk the Hunter laptop story. Several legacy media and social media outlets then de-platformed the N.Y. Post after Miranda Devine’s article ran on Hunter’s laptop. The I.C. launched its infamous letter, signed by fifty-one former high-level intel agents, claiming that Biden’s laptop was the product of Russian disinformation. Election interference like the Russian Collusion narrative before and after the 2016 election and the 2020 election?

Fraud is no surprise with the recent revelations about the elections, especially the 2020 election. Elections can be manipulated via several means, including voting machines. See my two articles on the Arizona elections and the feel-good nature of the federal certification of voting machines.

Most importantly, the new document releases show that the I.C. changed course abruptly to reflect Russian involvement in the 2016 election. The original I.C. report revealed nothing new — only the usual Russian behavior. The revision emphasized Russian “hacking,” implying that the Russians had hacked the DNC. See the misreporting of the legacy media on the forensics report on the DNC server “hack” by CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike never said it established attribution to the Russians. If this hack was so important, why didn’t the FBI do the forensics on the server?

It’s general knowledge that the DNC would not allow the FBI access. See my article in 2019 regarding how the forensic attribution of a hack, with any degree of certainty, is complicated at best. The NSA and CIA have tools to spoof hacks on others. Did CIA director Brennan and DNI director Clapper lie about the attribution of the Russians in their testimony in congressional hearings?

As Lt. Columbo would say, “Just one more thing.” What if Rich was the source of the DNC “hack” instead by an internal exfiltration leak using a USB thumb drive to Julian Assange (WikiLeaks)? Assange to this day denies that the Russians were his source. Never mind that many intel agencies were in Hillary’s bathroom server that she used to conceal her pay-to-play scam she was running as secretary of State.

My conclusion:

There is more than enough circumstantial evidence in Rich’s death to warrant a complete and thorough criminal investigation, to determine or disprove if Seth’s murder was committed to protect the exposure of the Russian Collusion as false from before the 2016 election. The FBI has gone to extraordinary lengths to obstruct the release of Rich’s information, citing classified documents, ongoing investigations, and other specious reasons. Why?

Rich’s death is the tip of the iceberg and is the Achilles heel of the Cabal.

In my opinion, the FBI doth protest too much. What are these people hiding?

Rich’s murder is a state crime with no statute of limitations. The murder can be used as a predicate offense required in a federal RICO case. Ongoing criminal conspiracies avoid the statute of limitations problem; hence, this investigation can include Benghazi. The murder can be used as a hammer to explore Rich’s death and to pursue the RICO conspiracy, interviewing potential witnesses and suspects. As this house of cards falls, Director Gabbard said many whistleblowers are now coming forward.

Central Florida would be a better venue to bring the RICO case, where the illegal search of Mar-a-Lago occurred, to avoid the problematic D.C. circuit that may be compromised. The raid was to recover the Russian Collusion black binder or a copy. The conspirators came up empty. The Cabal overplayed its hand in this search, much to the credit of federal judge Cannon, who stood her ground and wasn’t rolled by Jack Smith. She forced Smith out over his skis, and his case against Trump fell apart. See my investigative reporting at the American Thinker on Mar-A-Lago here, here, and here.

The murder mystery has been solved; now it’s up to A.G. Bondi, FBI director Patel, and deputy director Bongino to work this case and successfully prosecute it. The American people need to support them in doing their job.

By the way, Kash’s girlfriend is being attacked falsely. The Epstein case is just a mere bump in the road.

Ron Wright is a retired detective, having served thirty-five years with Riverside P.D., Calif. Ron earned a B.A. in political science from Cal State University, Fullerton, and a Master of Administration from the University of California, Riverside. X @RonTcop

Image via Raw Pixel.