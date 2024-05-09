An Honest Judge Exposes The Dishonesty Around The Mar-A-Lago Case

Independent investigative reporter Julie Kelly is unraveling the nuances of US vs. Donald J. Trump (FLSD 9:23-cr-80101-AMC), Special Counsel Jack Smith’s espionage and unlawful possession of classified documents indictment against Donald Trump (here) (aka, the case about the DOJ and FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago). New revelations about the raid on Mar-a-Lago are exposing the Deep State’s corruption.

It appears that the Deep State is embroiled in an ongoing RICO criminal conspiracy that began with interference in the 2016 election to block Trump. It then became sabotage to unseat Trump and then to prevent his reelection (i.e., the false Russian Collusion narrative and the lies about Hunter’s laptop). Now, in 2024, it’s lawfare, whether in Florida, Georgia, or New York.

The raid on Mar-a-Lago is only the tip of the iceberg of Deep State criminality. A cadre of domestic and foreign enemies engaged in, aided, and abetted this coup. The Biden and Clinton crime families have for decades conspired with both foreign and domestic enemies to gain wealth and power at the expense of America’s national security interests and the American people’s well-being and democratic rights.

Now, to hide this criminality, the Biden administration, via the DOJ and FBI, is using lawfare, malicious and selective prosecution, and vexatious civil litigation to target Trump (see, e.g., here). Trump’s criminal cases, in chief, lack merit, use convoluted stretches of the law, and are not based on legally wrongful acts.

Image: Aileen Cannon. Public domain.

US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon is standing in the breach against the Deep State. Cannon, whose mother escaped from Cuba, understands more than most the dangers of an unrestrained totalitarian government. That may explain why she is single-handedly holding the DOJ and FBI accountable to the people and the US Constitution after their reign of Stasi-style “justice.” The DOJ and FBI have run amok and gone full Stasi in support of the fascist Biden Administration.

Daily, new revelations emerge about the improprieties of Special Counsel Jack Smith and his associates in the Mar-a-Lago case (e.g., most recently, manipulated evidence). This Mar-a-Lago case has all the hallmarks of a trial searching for a crime. This case and the other indictments were closely coordinated with the White House and have more to do with keeping Trump tied up in court until the 2024 election than any legitimate prosecution. IMO, also to conceal the nefarious actions of the coup.

Julie Kelly reports that the Mar-a-Lago investigation was run out of the FBI’s field office in DC and the J6 case against Trump. (I suspect that was where the brainstorming went on to entrap Trump and the J6 defendants, a treatment not meted out to Antifa and BLM rioters.) Steven DiAntuono, former head of the Detroit FBI Office that ran then Governor Whitmer’s kidnapping entrapment hoax, headed the D.C. field office. The FBI Agent who wrote the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit is from the DC field office.

Jay Bratt, who was originally in charge of Trump’s classified documents investigation and now Jack Smith’s lead counsel, was also the DOJ’s Department’s chief for Counterintelligence and Export Control. Bratt was one of the original Crossfire Hurricane investigators (The Russian Collusion narrative). Special Counsel Jack Smith is no angel and has previously engaged in unethical conduct.

Judge Cannon who has now taken the Mar-a-Lago trial entirely off the calendar, is pushing Smith out over his skis to expose all the nefarious things he and others did. I give her great credit for having the spine to buck the power of the inner circle of the Deep State. After all, the US Court of Appeals had already reversed her for ordering a special master to examine the materials the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago.

During my law enforcement career as a police detective in a large metropolitan Southern California city, I reviewed and filed hundreds of criminal cases. I also wrote hundreds of search warrant affidavits that were signed by superior court judges that I served and later assisted in prosecuting. If I were Smith and wanted to appear ethical, I would have sought an order for a special master to accompany the raid.

Judge Cannon also recently ordered the DOJ to release the minimally redacted search warrant affidavit for the Mar-a-Lago raid, along with other documents, and she ordered defendants’ motions for dismissal by the defendants to be unsealed over Jack Smith’s objections (docs here). Classification or sealing of documents can’t be used to conceal or cover for illegal or embarrassing governmental acts.

Based on newly released information, here’s how I assess the Mar-a-Lago raid: (Here and here):

Ron Wright is a retired detective, having served thirty-five years with Riverside PD, Calif. Ron earned a BA in political science from Cal State University, Fullerton, and a Master of Administration from the University of California, Riverside. Facebook at Ron T. Cop.